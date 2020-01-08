AFC U23 Championship 2020: Thailand full schedule, live stream, when and where to watch, squad, timing

The AFC U23 Championship is all set to kick off today in Thailand and the hosts will be in action in the second match of the day. The biennial tournament will act as qualifiers for the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the top three teams will get a direct entry into the sporting extravaganza.

A total of 16 teams are taking part in the competition with four groups of four teams each. Thailand have been clubbed in Group A alongside Australia, Bahrain and Iraq. The hosts would want to punch above their weight and will try to at least qualify for the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Here’s Thailand’s 2020 AFC U23 Championship schedule in full:

Wednesday 8 January 2020

Thailand U23 vs Bahrain U23

Saturday 11 January 2020

Australia U23 vs Thailand U23

Tuesday 14 January 2020

Thailand U23 vs Iraq U23

If the War Elephants do manage to qualify for the knockouts of the competition in their own backyard, they will be playing their quarterfinal encounter on 18th January. Both the semifinals have been scheduled for 22nd January, the 3rd/4th place encounter will be played on 25th January and the final on 26th January.

Whether or not Thailand manage to give their home support something to cheer about remains to be seen!