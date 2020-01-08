AFC U23 Championship 2020: Vietnam full schedule, live stream, when and where to watch, squad, timing

The AFC U23 Championship is all set to kick off later today (8 January 2020) in Thailand. The competition will act as a qualifier for the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics as well and the top three sides from the tournament will make it through to the upcoming sporting extravaganza in Japan.

16 teams are part of the competition with teams split into four groups of four teams each. Vietnam have been placed in Group D alongside Jordan, DPR Korea and the United Arab Emirates and will start their campaign on the last day of Matchday 1 (10th January). They would want to go one step further than the 2018 edition of the tournament where they lost to eventual champions Uzbekistan in the final.

Here’s Vietnam 2020 AFC U23 Championship schedule in full:

Friday 10 January 2020

Vietnam U23 vs United Arab Emirates U23

Monday 13 January 2020

Jordan U23 vs Vietnam U23

Thursday 16 January 2020

Vietnam U23 vs DPR Korea

If the Golden Dragons manage to qualify for the knockouts of the tournament, they will be playing their quarterfinal on 19 January 2020. Both the semifinals have been scheduled for 22nd January, the 3rd/4th place encounter will be played on 25th January and the final on 26th January.