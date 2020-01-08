AFC U23 Championship 2020: Fixtures, Results, Standings, live stream, when and where to watch, schedule and timing

The AFC U23 Championship is set to kick-off today in Thailand with Iraq and Australia taking each other on in the first match of the tournament. Hosts Thailand will start their campaign on the opening day as well with an encounter against Bahrain.

In what would be the fourth edition of the biennial tournament, a total of 16 teams have qualified for the main competition and have been divided into four groups of four teams each. Uzbekistan are currently the defending champions of the tournament, having won AFC U23 Championship 2018 after defeating Vietnam in the final.

The competition acts as a qualifier for the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the top three sides will book themselves a place in the sporting extravaganza to be held in Japan later this year. If the Blue Samurai qualify for the semifinals of the tournament, the other three teams in last four will automatically qualify for the Olympics as Japan already have a spot.

The tournament is set to be run over 18 days with the final scheduled for 26th January 2020. Here is the full schedule of AFC U23 Championship 2020, which is being hosted by Thailand.

Wednesday 8 January 2020

Iraq U23 vs Australia U23

Thailand U23 vs Bahrain U23

Thursday 9 January 2020

Qatar U23 vs Syria U23

Uzbekistan U23 vs Iran U23

Japan U23 vs Saudi Arabia U23

Korea Republic U23 vs China PR U23

Friday 10 January 2020

Vietnam U23 vs United Arab Emirates U23

DPR Korea U23 vs Jordan U23

Saturday 11 January 2020

Bahrain U23 vs Iraq U23

Australia U23 vs Thailand U23

Sunday 12 January 2020

Saudi Arabia U23 vs Qatar U23

Iran U23 vs Korea Republic U23

China U23 vs Uzbekistan U23

Syria U23 vs Japan U23

Monday 13 January 2020

UAE U23 vs DPR Korea U23

Jordan U23 vs Vietnam U23

Tuesday 14 January 2020

Thailand U23 vs Iraq U23

Australia U23 vs Bahrain U23

Wednesday 15 January 2020

China U23 vs Iran U23

Uzbekistan U23 vs Korea Republic U23

Saudi Arabia U23 vs Syria U23

Qatar U23 vs Japan U23

Thursday 16 January 2020

Jordan U23 vs UAE U23

Vietnam U23 vs DPR Korea U23

Saturday 18 January 2020

Quarterfinal 1 – Group A winner vs Group B runners-up

Quarterfinal 2 – Group B winner vs Group A runners-up

Sunday 19 January 2020

Quarterfinal 3 – Group C winner vs Group D runners-up

Quarterfinal 4 – Group D winners vs Group C runners-up

Wednesday 22 January 2020

Semifinal 1 – QF 1 winner vs QF 3 winner

Semifinal 2 – QF 2 winner vs QF 4 winner

Saturday 25 January 2020

3rd/4th Place match – SF1 loser vs SF2 loser

Sunday 26 January 2020

Final – SF1 winner vs SF2 winner