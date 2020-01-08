AFC U23 Championship 2020: Fixtures, Results, Standings, live stream, when and where to watch, schedule and timing

The AFC U23 Championship is set to kick-off today in Thailand with Iraq and Australia taking each other on in the first match of the tournament. Hosts Thailand will start their campaign on the opening day as well with an encounter against Bahrain.
In what would be the fourth edition of the biennial tournament, a total of 16 teams have qualified for the main competition and have been divided into four groups of four teams each. Uzbekistan are currently the defending champions of the tournament, having won AFC U23 Championship 2018 after defeating Vietnam in the final.
The competition acts as a qualifier for the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the top three sides will book themselves a place in the sporting extravaganza to be held in Japan later this year. If the Blue Samurai qualify for the semifinals of the tournament, the other three teams in last four will automatically qualify for the Olympics as Japan already have a spot.
The tournament is set to be run over 18 days with the final scheduled for 26th January 2020. Here is the full schedule of AFC U23 Championship 2020, which is being hosted by Thailand.
Wednesday 8 January 2020
Iraq U23 vs Australia U23
Thailand U23 vs Bahrain U23
Thursday 9 January 2020
Qatar U23 vs Syria U23
Uzbekistan U23 vs Iran U23
Japan U23 vs Saudi Arabia U23
Korea Republic U23 vs China PR U23
Friday 10 January 2020
Vietnam U23 vs United Arab Emirates U23
DPR Korea U23 vs Jordan U23
Saturday 11 January 2020
Bahrain U23 vs Iraq U23
Australia U23 vs Thailand U23
Sunday 12 January 2020
Saudi Arabia U23 vs Qatar U23
Iran U23 vs Korea Republic U23
China U23 vs Uzbekistan U23
Syria U23 vs Japan U23
Monday 13 January 2020
UAE U23 vs DPR Korea U23
Jordan U23 vs Vietnam U23
Tuesday 14 January 2020
Thailand U23 vs Iraq U23
Australia U23 vs Bahrain U23
Wednesday 15 January 2020
China U23 vs Iran U23
Uzbekistan U23 vs Korea Republic U23
Saudi Arabia U23 vs Syria U23
Qatar U23 vs Japan U23
Thursday 16 January 2020
Jordan U23 vs UAE U23
Vietnam U23 vs DPR Korea U23
Saturday 18 January 2020
Quarterfinal 1 – Group A winner vs Group B runners-up
Quarterfinal 2 – Group B winner vs Group A runners-up
Sunday 19 January 2020
Quarterfinal 3 – Group C winner vs Group D runners-up
Quarterfinal 4 – Group D winners vs Group C runners-up
Wednesday 22 January 2020
Semifinal 1 – QF 1 winner vs QF 3 winner
Semifinal 2 – QF 2 winner vs QF 4 winner
Saturday 25 January 2020
3rd/4th Place match – SF1 loser vs SF2 loser
Sunday 26 January 2020
Final – SF1 winner vs SF2 winner