LIVE: AFC U23 Championship 2020 – Thailand vs Bahrain

Hosts Thailand are facing Bahrain in their opening match of the 2020 AFC U23 Championship at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Rangsit on Wednesday.

The War Elephants and Bahrain find themselves in Group A along with Iraq and Australia, who face each other in the inaugural match, while 2018 AFC U23 Championship finalists Vietnam are in Group D with DPR Korea, Jordan and United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Group B of the continental competition consists of Qatar, Japan, Saudi Arabia and Syria while Group C features defending champions Uzbekistan, Korea Republic, China PR and IR Iran.

Top two teams from each group will progress to the knockout stages of the fourth edition of the continental tournament. The semifinals will be played on January 22 while the final will take place at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok on January 26.

Uzbekistan are the defending champions of the continental competition having defeated ASEAN side Vietnam 2-1 in extra time during the final of the 2018 edition held in China. Iraq and Japan have also won the previous editions of the tournament which began in 2013.

Thailand vs Bahrain in Group A of the 2020 AFC U23 Championship will kick off at 9.15 PM HKT. You can follow all the LIVE updates from this AFC U23 Championship match via our Matchday Blog right here!

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the AFC U23 Championship Thailand 2020. We have hosts Thailand taking on Bahrain in their opening match of the competition and the kick off is at 9.15 PM HKT.

Thailand Starting 11: Korraphat Nareechan (Goalkeeper), Thitathorn Auksornsr, Shinnaphat Leeaoh (Captain), Meechok Marhasaranu, Kritsada Kaman, Saringkan Promsupa, Supachok Sarachat, Anon Amornlertsak, Sorawit Panthong, Suphanat Mueanta, Supachai Jaided

Bahrain Starting 11: Ammar Mohamed Ahmed (Goalkeeper), Hamad Mahmood Al Shamsan, Adnan Al Shirah, Sabba Jameel, Salem Adel Hasan, Mohamed Marhoon, Abdulrahman Ahmedi, Hashim Sayed isa, Mohamed Al Hardan (Captain), Sanad Saleh, Hasan Al Karrani

The Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok has witnessed the opening ceremony of the AFC U23 Championship Thailand 2020. Now, the crowd is eagerly waiting to see the hosts Thailand in action against Bahrain. Kick off is moments away!

Players are on the pitch and it’s time for the national anthems of the two sides in action tonight!

Thailand are in their dark blue kit while Bahrain are sporting their all-red jersey.

1′ – KICK OFF!

4′ – Attacking start from Thailand as Supachai Jaided goes close with a shot from a tight angle for the hosts!

11′ – GOAL! THAILAND 1-0 Bahrain!

17-year-old Suphanat Mueanta has given hosts Thailand the lead in their opening match of the AFC U23 Championship 2020. Thailand have deserved to take the lead here!

15′ – Quarter of an hour played!

19′ – WOODWORK! Thailand have hit the crossbar and it is Buriram United youngster Suphanat again with the strike!

31′ – Another chance for Suphanat Mueanta as he is played through on goal, but this time his shot is blocked by Bahrain goalkeeper Ammar Mohamed Ahmed.

40′ – Five minutes left of the first half. Thailand continue to dominate while Bahrain’s moves have been predictable so far.

43′ – Chance for Bahrain as a free kick is whipped across the goal and Hasan Ali Al Karrani almost makes a connection in front of the goal.

45′ – Two minutes added on!

45+1′ – Supachok Sarachat now hits the woodwork, but looks like the referee has already signalled for offside.

HALF TIME: THAILAND 1-0 BAHRAIN!

Thailand have been head and shoulders above Bahrain in the first 45 minutes and they only have their finishing to blame for not being in front by more than a goal at half time!

45′ – SECOND HALF begins!

47′ – GOAL! THAILAND 2-0 Bahrain!

This time it is Supachok Sarachat who dances into the box, takes his marker out of the game with quick feet and fires one in from a very tight angle to double Thailand’s lead very early on in this second period!

55′ – Brilliant save from Thailand goalkeeper Korraphat Nareechan to deny a header from Hamad Al Shamsan.

60′ – One hour played. Thailand 2-0 Bahrain!

72′ – Chance for Thailand. The hosts break away in a counter with Anon Amornlertsak launching a cross into the box directed at Supachai Jaided, but the lanky forward can’t get his header on target.

80′ – GOAL! THAILAND 3-0 Bahrain!

Suphanat Mueanta with his second of the night as he gets behind the Bahrain defence with his pace and slots the ball past the goalkeeper to make it 3-0 to Thailand!

88′ – GOAL! THAILAND 4-0 Bahrain!

A fourth for Thailand as substitute Jaroensak Wonggorn fires on through the legs of the defender and into the goal!

90′ – Four minutes added on!

90+1′ – GOAL! THAILAND 5-0 Bahrain!

The substitute has a second goal as Jaroensak Wonggorn makes it 5-0 to Thailand! What a start to their 2020 AFC U23 Championship!

FULL TIME: THAILAND 5-0 BAHRAIN!

And Thailand have begun their AFC U23 Championship 2020 with a bang scoring five goals past a hapless Bahrain defence at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok!