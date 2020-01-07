We are ready for Bahrain – Thailand boss Akira Nishino ahead of 2020 AFC U23 Championship opener

Thailand head coach Akira Nishino is confident that his players are ready to take on Bahrain in the opening match of the 2020 AFC U23 Championship on Wednesday.

Thailand are hosting the fourth edition of the continental championship from January 8 to 26 and the hosts will begin their campaign in Group A with a clash against Bahrain at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok.

The other teams in Group A — Iraq and Australia — will face each other in the inaugural match of the competition at the Thammasat Stadium in Rangsit earlier in the day. Top two teams from each of the four groups will progress to the knockout stages.

Thailand, who were troubled by injuries to key players in the build up to the tournament, seem to have overcome them in time for the start of the showpiece event, according to their boss Nishino.

🇹🇭🇮🇶🇦🇺🇧🇭🇶🇦🇯🇵🇸🇦🇸🇾🇺🇿🇰🇷🇨🇳🇮🇷🇻🇳🇰🇵🇯🇴🇦🇪 2⃣ more days… Watch the AFC U23 Championship 2020 LIVE from January 8 to January 26, 2020 on FOX Sports!#AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/elRwMKri7T — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 6, 2020

“Earlier, we were worried about two injured players, Suphanat Mueanta and Airfan Doloh. Suphanat is back in training with the team while Airfan was allowed to train separately as he still had some pain,” the Japanese tactician was quoted as saying by the Bangkok Post.

It is being reported that the Buriram United duo will be available for selection for the opener against Bahrain.

“We have seen the 23 players in action in the two warm-up games. I think they are ready for the first game,” Nishino said. “Bahrain recently played in the Dubai Cup and we have studied their tactics from that event,” he added.

Thailand had lost 1-0 to Saudi Arabia in a training match last week, but defeated Customs United 2-0 in their final warm-up game before the AFC U23 Championship.

They will face Australia in their second outing of the continental championship on January 11 before taking on Iraq on January 14.