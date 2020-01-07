AFC U23 Championship 2020: Iraq vs Australia live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Iraq will take on Australia in the opening match of the 2020 AFC U23 Championship at the Thammasat Stadium in Rangsit, Thailand on Wednesday.

Iraq and Australia find themselves in Group A along with hosts Thailand and Bahrain while 2018 AFC U23 Championship finalists Vietnam are in Group D with DPR Korea, Jordan and United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Group B of the continental competition consists of Qatar, Japan, Saudi Arabia and Syria while Group C features defending champions Uzbekistan, Korea Republic, China PR and IR Iran.

Top two teams from each group will progress to the knockout stages of the fourth edition of the continental tournament. The semifinals will be played on January 22 while the final will take place at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok on January 26.

When to watch?

The AFC U23 Championship 2020 match between Iraq and Australia will take place on January 8, 2020 and kicks off at 6:15 PM HKT.

The Thammasat Stadium in Rangsit, Thailand will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, Timor-Leste, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei Darussalam, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Asia Network to watch the AFC U23 Championship 2020 action.

You can also follow LIVE updates from the continental championship via our Matchday Blog on FOXSportsAsia.com.

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the AFC U23 Championship Thailand 2020. We have Australia taking on Iraq in the inaugural match of the competition and the kick off is now 30 minutes away.

Iraq Starting 11: Ali Kadhim (Goalkeeper), Mustafa Mohammed, Najm Shwan, Alaa Raad, Muntadher Sattar, Abdul Abbas, Mohammed Ridha, Hussein Jabbar, Sadeq Zamil, Mohammed Mezher, Murad Subeh

Australia Starting 11: Tom Glover (Goalkeeper), Dylan Ryan, Alex Gersbach, Gabriel Cleur, Thomas Deng, Aiden O’Neill, Trent Buhagiar, Keanu Baccus, Connor Metcalfe, Al Hassan Toure, Reno Piscopo

Hosts Thailand are taking on Bahrain in the other Group A match of the day. That match will kick off at 9.15 PM HKT and you can follow the LIVE updates from that game via our Matchday Blog here!

The Iraq and Australia players are on the pitch with the kick off moments away! Iraq are sporting their green kits today while the Socceroos are in their traditional yellow shirts and shorts.

Before the kick off, the two teams observe a moment of silence as a tribute to the victims of the devastating bushfires in Australia.

1′ – KICK OFF!

5′ – Five minutes played. Both the sides are still settling in, but it is Iraq who have enjoyed the better of the possession so far.

7′ – Free kick in promising position for Australia as Thomas Deng is brought down by Iraq’s Muntadher Sattar five yards from the box, but Reno Piscopo’s free kick flies inches wide of the target.

12′ – Effort wide from Iraq as Sadeq Zamil’s header from a corer kick bounces across the goal.

17′ – Chance for Australia! Trent Buhagiar finds Reno Piscopo with some space inside the box, but the Australian forward’s shot flies harmlessly across the Iraq goal.

18′ – OFFISDE! Al Hassan Toure has the ball in the back of the net for Australia, but the referee pulls back the play for an offside.

25′ – A quick reminder that all matches in the 2020 AFC U23 Championship will have the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) making it the first AFC tournament to fully implement the VAR.

30′ – Half an hour played. It’s still goalless here at the Thammasat Stadium. Iraq 0-0 Australia.