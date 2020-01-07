The 2018 AFC U23 Championship: When Vietnam nearly stunned all of Asia

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan looks back at when Vietnam nearly stunned the entire continent at the 2018 AFC U23 Championship.

On January 8, the fourth edition of the AFC U23 Championship will get underway in Thailand, where 16 of the continent’s top Under-23 national teams will do battle.

Apart from the main prize, this year’s tournament will have the added incentive of at least three berths at the 2020 Olympic Games in Japan on offer.

Heavyweights like Qatar, Japan and Korea Republic will all be fancying their chances but a competition such as this always has the potential to throw up the unexpected – and that is exactly what happened two years ago in the form of an indomitable Vietnam outfit.

Can Vietnam repeat their AFC U23 Championship 2018 run in the 2020 edition?

With Park Hang-seo recently installed at the helm, few knew what to expect from the South Korean whose previous claim to fame was being Guus Hiddink’s assistant when Korea Republic finished fourth at the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Vietnam’s Group D campaign got off to an inauspicious start – coincidentally against South Korea – as they were beaten 2-1, but it was in the next game where they really issued a statement of intent by beating Australia 1-0 courtesy of a deflected winner by star man Nguyen Quang Hai.

Coming up against another strong opposition in Syria in the final group game, Vietnam showed excellent spirit to eke out a 0-0 draw which was enough to see them finish a point above the Australians in second spot.

Reaching the quarter-finals in itself was already a huge achievement and their run was expected to soon come to a halt, but Park’s charges had other ideas.

A thrilling 3-3 extra-time draw with Iraq – where they twice took the lead – led to the dreaded penalty shootout, where Vietnam held their nerve to prevail 5-3.

Onto the semi-finals and, against a Qatar outfit boasting current stars Akram Afif and Almoez Ali who were both on target, Vietnam then showed their resolve by twice coming from behind to force a 2-2 draw and once more kept their cool when it came to penalties – claiming a 4-3 triumph with Vu Van Thanh famously converting the fifth and final attempt to send them into the final.

Making their first appearance in an AFC final at any level, Vietnam’s quest – or opponents Uzbekistan’s for that matter – was hardly helped by blizzard-like conditions in Changzhou, with sub-zero temperatures and snowfall causing the match to be delayed for an hour.

Having fallen behind to Rustamjon Ashurmatov’s 8th-minute opener, Vietnam pulled level four minutes before halftime through a stunning freekick from Quang Hai – his fifth goal of a stunning tournament.

41′ WHAT A GOAL! 1-1 🇻🇳 Quang Hai draws his side level with a stunning free kick!#AFCU23 #VIEvUZB pic.twitter.com/yJOJZqq0fW — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 27, 2018

With neither side able to find a winner in the remainder of the 90 minutes, the final went into extra-time and it again looked as though the tie would have to be decided by the shootout, as the Vietnamese more than matched their opponents.

Unfortunately for them, there was one final twist and it fell in Uzbekistan’s favour as substitute Andrey Sidorov – in the 120th and final minute – scored the winner to win it for his side and break Vietnam hearts.

Although it was not to be for Park and his brave youngsters at that tournament, it actually set the stage for them to go on and achieve plenty in the two years since.

A fourth-place finish at Asian Games 2018 was followed by success at the AFF Suzuki Cup that year – their first regional title in a decade.

Last January then saw them cause a series of upsets to reach the quarter-finals of AFC Asian Cup 2019, before they ended the year on a high by claiming the gold medal at the Southeast Asian Games.

In the process, Quang Hai has emerged as one of Asian football’s hottest properties at the moment, while the likes of Nguyen Cong Phuong, Pham Duc Huy and Do Duy Manh have all established themselves as key players for the senior national team.

Wednesday sees the start of another AFC U23 Championship but Vietnam will have to wait till Friday to get their Group D campaign underway against United Arab Emirates.

Having caught all by surprise last time out, Vietnam will certainly not be underestimated this time around but whether their opponents have enough quality to deny them is a different proposition altogether.

It would be far from unthinkable that Vietnam could go far in the tournament and – with the minimum of a third-place finish guaranteeing a berth at this year’s Olympic Games in Japan – achieving that goal would just be a very fitting and natural continuation to the upward trajectory they have been on since the same tournament two years ago.