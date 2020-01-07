AFC U-23 Championship Group D Preview: Are Vietnam on course for another miracle?

Ahead of the 2020 AFC U-23 Championship, FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan previews the upcoming action in Group D.

THE TEAMS

VIETNAM

Qualified as: Group K winners

Appearance: 3rd

Previous best performance: Runners-up (2018)

Coach: Park Hang-seo

Key players: Nguyen Quang Hai, Ha Duc Chinh, Nguyen Thanh Chung

DPR KOREA

Qualified as: Group G winners

Appearance: 4th

Previous best performance: Quarter-finals (2016)

Coach: Ri Yu-il

Key players: Kang Kuk-chol, Kim Kum-chol, Choe Song-hyok

JORDAN

Qualified as: Group E winners

Appearance: 4th

Previous best performance: Third place (2013)

Coach: Ahmed Abdel-Qader

Key players: Musa Al-Taamari, Omar Hani, Abdallah Al-Fakhouri

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Qualified as: Group D winners

Appearance: 3rd

Previous best performance: Quarter-finals (2013, 2016)

Coach: Maciej Skorza

Key players: Zaid Al-Ameri, Mohamed Al-Shamsi, Mohammed Al-Attas

FIXTURES (all timings in local time)

January 10: Vietnam v United Arab Emirates (5:15pm), DPR Korea v Jordan (8:15pm)

January 13: United Arab Emirates v DPR Korea (5:15pm), Jordan v Vietnam (8:15pm)

January 16: Vietnam v DPR Korea, Jordan v United Arab Emirates (both 8:15pm)

THE STORYLINE

Vietnam took everyone by surprise two years ago when they reached the final in China, and they surely will not be underestimated this time around especially after what has happened in the two years since.

Under Park Hang-seo, they have only gone from strength to strength, finishing fourth at Asian Games 2018, winning the AFF Suzuki Cup the same year, reaching the quarter-finals of AFC Asian Cup 2019 and then claiming the gold medal at last year’s Southeast Asian Games.

Can Vietnam repeat their AFC U23 Championship 2018 run in the 2020 edition?

Star man Nguyen Quang Hai will be leading the charge once again but others such as Ha Duc Chinh and Nguyen Tien Linh will be looking to step up as Vietnam eye an unlikely appearance at the upcoming Olympic Games.

Based on the seedings during the draw, it is DPR Korea who – on paper – should be Vietnam’s main challengers but, in reality, United Arab Emirates should be gunning for a top-two finish while Jordan could spring a surprise as well.

PREDICTION

They may no longer be an unknown quantity but Vietnam should still head into the tournament aiming to go far once again, even if they no longer have the element of surprise.

Instead, they have quality players such as Quang Hai who have only gotten better in the two years since their run to the final in 2018.

Jordan have previously done well at AFC U-23 level having finished third in 2013, while DPR Korea have the propensity to match it with the continent’s better sides on their day.

But United Arab Emirates just look to have that extra bit of quality and should be heading to the quarter-finals alongside the Vietnamese.