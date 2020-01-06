2020 AFC U-23 Championship Group C Preview: Who can survive Group of Death?

Ahead of the 2020 AFC U-23 Championship, FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan previews the upcoming action in Group C.

THE TEAMS

UZBEKISTAN

Qualified as: Group F winners

Appearance: 4th

Previous best performance: Champions (2018)

Coach: Ljubinko Drulovic

Key players: Bobir Abdixolikov, Azizjon Ganiev, Khojiakbar Alijonov

KOREA REPUBLIC

Qualified as: Group H winners

Appearance: 4th

Previous best performance: Runners-up (2016)

Coach: Kim Hak-bum

Key players: Lee Dong-gyeong, Song Bum-keun, Jeong Woo-yeong

CHINA PR

Qualified as: Group J winners

Appearance: 4th

Previous best performance: Group stage (2013, 2016, 2018)

Coach: Hao Wei

Key players: Zhang Yuning, Yang Liyu, Chen Binbin

IRAN

Qualified as: Group C runners-up

Appearance: 3rd

Previous best performance: Quarter-finals (2016)

Coach: Hamid Estili

Key players: Omid Noorafkan, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, Mohammad Mohebi

FIXTURES (all timings in local time)

January 9: Uzbekistan v Iran (5:15pm), Korea Republic v China PR (8:15pm)

January 12: Iran v Korea Republic (5:15pm), China PR v Uzbekistan (8:15pm)

January 15: Uzbekistan v Korea Republic, China PR v Iran (both 5:15pm)

THE STORYLINE

Uzbekistan did brilliantly to go all the way two years ago but will likely need to produce something equally impressive just to get out of Group C, having been drawn alongside three traditional heavyweights in Korea Republic, China PR and Iran.

The defending champions do have a host of players still available from that 2018 squad, with Azizjon Ganiev, Jasurbek Yakshiboev and Islomjon Kobilov all likely to play key roles.

Korea Republic made scenes on the international youth stage last year by reaching the FIFA U-20 World Cup final but will be without Valencia starlet Lee Kang-in, the Golden Ball winner from that tournament.

AFC U23 Championship 2020 Preview

Instead, Bayern Munich youth product Jeong Woo-yeong – currently on the books of Bundesliga outfit Freiburg – will have to lead the way along with Lee Dong-gyeong, the Ulsan Hyundai man already capped at senior level.

Meanwhile, the Chinese are historically one of Asia’s stronger sides, they have flattered to deceive in major tournaments recently and have never failed to make it out of the group stage at the AFC U-23 Championship.

They, along with Iran, will head into Group C with plenty to prove coming up against two other quality sides.

PREDICTION

As reigning champions, Uzbekistan have to be taken seriously but it remains to be seen if they can produce another series of outstanding displays, which was what was required two years ago.

Despite being without Lee, Korea Republic boast a side with enough experience at domestic club level and should be the favourites to top the group.

Both China and Iran have the potential to finish in the top two but the former especially tend to disappoint on the big stage, and they will need former West Brom man Zhang Yuning to deliver on his promise if they are to go far.

Still, expect the South Koreans to top the group with Uzbekistan following them through in second and keeping alive their hopes of retaining the title.