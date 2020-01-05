Suphanat, Airfan injured as Thailand lose 1-0 to Saudi Arabia ahead of 2020 AFC U23 Championship

Hosts Thailand have suffered a double whammy of a defeat and injury to key stars in a 1-0 defeat to Saudi Arabia played as part of the preparations for the 2020 AFC U23 Championship.

The Southeast Asian nation is hosting the 2020 edition of the AFC U23 Championship from January 8 to 26 with the War Elephants pooled alongside Bahrain, Australia and Iraq in Group A.

They are set to open their campaign against Bahrain at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok on Wednesday and had taken on the Saudis in their final warm-up game on Friday before the continental championship.

While Buriram United midfielder Airfan Doloh picked up an injury during the warm-up before the training match, his club teammate Suphanat Mueanta, who had only returned from an injury recently, suffered another knock during the game.

“We had two players injured during the game. The first player is Suphanat, but I think it is not very serious,” Thailand head coach Akira Nishino was quoted as saying by the Bangkok Post.

“However, we are more worried about Airfan because his injury looks serious. Our staff coaches took him to the hospital but we are still waiting for the results of the scans on his ankle,” the Japanese tactician said.

Teams are allowed to make changes to their 23-member squad up until six hours before their opening match of the tournament.

(Photo credit: FA Thailand)