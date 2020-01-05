2020 AFC U-23 Championship Group B Preview: Will Qatar have more January success?

Ahead of the 2020 AFC U-23 Championship, FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan previews the upcoming action in Group B.

THE TEAMS

QATAR

Qualified as: Group A winners

Appearance: 3rd

Previous best performance: Third place (2018)

Coach: Felix Sanchez Bas

Key players: Tarek Salman, Yusuf Abdurisag, Abdullah Al-Ahrak

JAPAN

Qualified as: Group I winners

Appearance: 4th

Previous best performance: Champions (2016)

Coach: Hajime Moriyasu

Key players: Ao Tanaka, Keita Endo, Ayase Ueda

SAUDI ARABIA

Qualified as: Group D runners-up

Appearance: 4th

Previous best performance: Runners-up (2013)

Coach: Saad Al-Shehri

Key players: Firas Al-Buraikan, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Abdullah Al-Hamdan

SYRIA

Qualified as: Group E runners-up

Appearance: 4th

Previous best performance: Quarter-finals (2013)

Coach: Ayman Hakeem

Key players: Abd Al-Rahman Barakat, Fares Al-Arnaout, Simon Amin

FIXTURES (all timings in local time)

January 9: Qatar v Syria (5:15pm), Japan v Saudi Arabia (8:15pm)

January 12: Saudi Arabia v Qatar (5:15pm), Syria v Japan (8:15pm)

January 15: Qatar v Japan, Saudi Arabia v Syria (both 8:15pm)

THE STORYLINE

In what is shaping up to be a highly-competitive tournament, Group B could just be the “group of death” with four of Asian football’s heavyweights vying for two spots in the knockout round.

2016 champions Japan will always be regarded as legitimate contenders but there is plenty of intrigue surrounding the 23-man squad that coach Hajime Moriyasu has selected, with hardly any players boasting real experience at top international level.

It is perhaps Qatar who will be the favourites to top the group and that should not come as any surprise following the senior team’s success at AFC Asian Cup 2019.

It’s time to preview the upcoming @theafcdotcom U-23 Championship action… starting with Group A‼️ With home advantage, can 🇹🇭 fend off big guns 🇦🇺 & 🇮🇶, and a rising force in 🇧🇭? @gabetan13 takes a closer look! #AFCU23https://t.co/cGUOhsCGj9 — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) January 4, 2020

Last January, the Qataris produced a series of excellent displays to be crowned Asian champions for the first time ever, so could a repeat under the same man – Felix Sanchez Bas – happen at the AFC U-23s?

It would also be foolish to write off Saudi Arabia given they will call upon eight players who are already full internationals, including Firas Al-Buraikan, Abdulrahman Ghareeb and Saud Abdulhamid.

Syria have also in recent times emerged as a genuine force of Asian football although, if they want to stand a chance of qualifying for the 2020 Olympic Games, they will have to improve on their best-ever result of a quarter-final appearance.

PREDICTION

With four quality sides in the mix, Group B has real potential to throw up the unexpected but two of these teams just look to be performing at a higher level.

Japan do not have to qualify for the Olympics given they are hosting it but this tournament will still provide valuable match experience should they go far, along with the prospect of becoming the first team to win a second AFC U-23 crown.

While Saudi Arabia and Syria are no pushovers at senior level, they just seem to be lacking that bit of quality at age-group tournaments – which should change over time with proper investment in youth infrastructure.

Thus, should Qatar and Japan perform to the levels which they are expected to, it should be those two that advance to the quarter-finals.