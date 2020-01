Vietnam’s 23-man final squad for 2020 AFC U23 Championship revealed

Vietnam head coach Park Hang-seo has registered 23 players for the 2020 AFC U23 Championship scheduled to be held in Thailand from January 8 to 26.

Hanoi FC defender Tran Dinh Trong is one of the biggest exclusions in the list published by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC). However, teams are allowed to make changes to their 23-member roster until six hours before the start of their tournament.

Park had earlier shortlisted 25 players for the continental championship from which two — Dinh Trong and Viettel FC forward Nham Manh Dung — have been excluded in the latest list submitted to the AFC.

Vietnam were the runners-up in the 2018 edition of the AFC U23 Championship losing to Uzbekistan in the final. They are pitted against DPR Korea, Jordan and United Arab Emirates in Group D of the 2020 tournament set to kick off in Thailand.

Vietnam’s 23-member squad for 2020 AFC U23 Championship

GOALKEEPERS: Bui Tien Dung (Ho Chi Minh City FC), Nguyen Van Toan (Hai Phong), Y Eli Nie (Dak Lak)

DEFENDERS: Do Thanh Thinh (SHB Da Nang), Huynh Tan Sinh (Quang Nam), Ho Tan Tai (Becamex Binh Duong), Nguyen Duc Chien (Viettel FC), Nguyen Thanh Chung (Hanoi FC), Bui Hoang Viet Anh (Hanoi FC), Le Ngoc Bao (Pho Hien)

MIDFIELDERS: Trieu Viet Hung (HAGL FC), Tran Thanh Son (HAGL FC), Nguyen Huu Thang (Viettel FC), Nguyen Trong Hung (Thanh Hoa), Truong Van Thai Quy (Hanoi FC), Nguyen Hoang Duc (Viettel FC), Bui Tien Dung (SHB Da Nang), Tran Bao Toan (HAGL FC), Nguyen Quang Hai (Hanoi FC), Nguyen Trong Dai (Viettel FC)

FORWARDS: Nguyen Tien Linh (Becamex Binh Duong), Tran Danh Trung (Viettel FC), Ha Duc Chinh (SHB Da Nang)