Vietnam national football team tease new jersey ahead of next week’s launch

The Vietnam national football team have teased their new national teams kits that they will wear in the new years starting with the 2020 AFC U23 Championship this month.

2018 runners-up Vietnam are going begin their 2020 by taking part in the 2020 AFC U23 Championship which is to be held from January 8 to 26 in Thailand. They had lost to Uzbekistan in extra time at the 2018 final held in China PR.

The Vietnam U-23 national team will be under the tutelage of their South Korean head coach Park Hang-seo and are placed in Group D along with Jordan, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and DPR Korea.

They will open their campaign against UAE at the Buriram Stadium on January followed by the second outing against Jordan on January 13. Their final group stage fixture will be against North Korea on January 16.

Ahead of the continental championship, Grand Sport Vietnam, the official kit manufacturer of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) has teased the new home and away jersies for the Golden Dragons.

The kit makers have teased a poster titled ‘Golden Warriors’ with red and yellow details hinting at the trademark red home jersey and a yellow away kit ahead of the kit launch scheduled for January 6.