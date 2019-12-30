AFC U-23 Championship 2020: Thailand announce 23-man squad for tournament

The AFC U-23 Championship returns in 2020, with some of the continent’s best young teams vying for supremacy. The two-week-long competition will feature sixteen nations with two – Thailand and Vietnam – contending on behalf of Southeast Asia. Here are the twenty-three players who will represent Thailand.

Thailand have announced the twenty-three names which will represent in next month’s home tournament – the AFC U-23 Championship. The War Elephants will seek the support of the home crowd to record their best-ever finish in the competition. The two previous times they played in the final tournament, they failed to qualify from the group stage.

Nevertheless, the hosts have been put into a tough group alongside Australia, Iraq, and Bahrain. While both Australia and Iraq have featured in the knockout stages of the competition before, with Iraq even winning the competition in 2013, Bahrain are making their first appearance. It is against them that Thailand will play their opening match.

Here is the 23-man Thailand squad for the AFC U-23 Championship in full –

GOALKEEPERS: Kornphat Nareechan, Kiatisak Chaorad, Suphawat Yogakun.

DEFENDERS: Sarikarn Promsupa, Chatichai Saengdao, Tithathorn Aksornsri, Thitawee Aksorn Si, Chinnaphat Leah, Peawatch Akkhatham, Meechok Mahasaranukul.

MIDFIELDERS: Kan Narin Thavornsak, Worachit Kanit Sribamphen, Kris Dakanaman, Sorawit Phanthong, Wisarut Im-Aura, Irfan Dor, Benjamin James Davis, Charoen Sak Wongkon, Anon Amornlertsak, Supachok Sarachat.

FORWARDS: Nanthanwat Suankaew, Suphanat Mueanta, Supachai Jaided.