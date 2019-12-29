Vietnam name 25-member squad for 2020 AFC U23 Championship

Vietnam head coach Park Hang-seo has named a 25-member squad for the 2020 AFC U23 Championship to be held from January 8 to 26 in Thailand.

The Golden Dragons will have to eliminate two more players from the squad for their final 23-man squad and the South Korean tactician will do so after Vietnam’s friendly match against Bahrain scheduled to be held in Thailand prior to the tournament.

Vietnam had reached the final of the 2018 AFC U23 Championship in China PR losing out to Uzbekistan in extra time and are one of the ASEAN representatives at the continental championship along with hosts Thailand.

Vietnam’s 25-man squad for 2020 AFC U23 Championship

GOALKEEPERS: Nguyen Van Toan (Hai Phong), Bui Tien Dung (Ho Chi Minh City FC), Y Eli Nie (Dak Lak)

DEFENDERS: Nguyen Thanh Chung, Tran Dinh Trong, Bui Hoang Viet Anh (Hanoi FC), Do Thanh Thinh (Da Nang), Ho Tan Tai (Becamex Binh Duong), Nguyen Duc Chien (Viettel), Le Ngoc Bao (Pho Hien), Huynh Tan Sinh (Quang Nam)

MIDFIELDERS: Truong Van Thai Quy, Nguyen Quang Hai (Hanoi FC), Bui Tien Dung (Da Nang), Tran Thanh Son, Trieu Viet Hung, Tran Bao Toan (HAGL), Nguyen Trong Dai, Nguyen Hoang Duc, Nguyen Huu Thang (Viettel), Nguyen Trong Hung (Thanh Hoa)

FORWARDS: Nguyen Tien Linh (Becamex Binh Duong), Ha Duc Chinh (Da Nang), Tran Danh Trung, Nham Manh Dung (Viettel)

