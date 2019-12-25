Vietnam likely to miss the services of Doan Van Hau at 2020 AFC U23 Championship

Vietnam have suffered a huge setback ahed of next month’s 2020 AFC U23 Championship as they are set to miss the services of full-back Doan Van Hau during the continental competition.

Vietnam had emerged as the runners-up in the 2018 edition of the tournament losing to Uzbekistan in the final and are looking to go one better in the tournament which will be held in Thailand from January 8 to 26, 2020.

However, the Vietnam U-23s could be without defender Van Hau who has reportedly been denied the permission to play in the AFC U23 Championship by his Dutch Eredivisie club SC Heerenveen.

Van Hau had appeared for Vietnam at the 30th SEA Games in Philippines earlier this month and scored twice in the final against Indonesia to secure a first-ever gold medal for his nation in the Southeast Asian Games.

However, according to reports from Vietnam, Heerenveen are not willing to release Van Hau once again and has turned down the request from Vietnam Football Federation and head coach Park Hang-seo.

Van Hau had joined the Dutch club on loan from Vietnamese champions Hanoi FC in September 2019 and made his first-team debut only earlier this month against Roda JC in the 2019-20 KNVB Cup second round.

The Golden Dragons are in Group D of the 2020 AFC U23 Championship where they will face DPR Korea, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates.

(Photo credit: SC Heerenveen)