Korea Republic name 22-man squad for 2020 AFC U23 Championship without Valencia starlet Lee Kang-in

Korea Republic have announced a 22-man squad for the 2020 AFC U23 Championship scheduled to be held in Thailand from January 8 to 26, 2020.

Head coach Kim Hak-bum has not included 18-year-old attacking midfielder Lee Kang-in, who plays for La Liga outfit Valencia CF, in the squad headed for Thailand. The 59-year-old has however left a slot unfilled naming only 22 players in his roster.

It is being reported that the unfilled slot will be taken up by either Lee or midfielder Paik Seung-ho who plays SV Darmstadt 98 in 2. Bundesliga depending on their availability for national duty.

세계 최초 9회 연속 올림픽 진출 도전, 역사는 시작된다!

2020 AFC U-23 챔피언십 겸 도쿄올림픽 최종예선에 참가하는

🇰🇷 U-23 축구 대표팀 명단을 소개합니다!

⠀⠀⠀

01.09(목) 22:15 🇰🇷v🇨🇳#중국

01.12(일) 19:15 🇰🇷v🇮🇷#이란

01.15(수) 19:15 🇰🇷v🇺🇿#우즈베키스탄 pic.twitter.com/DZzSd45asN — 대한축구협회(KFA) (@theKFA) December 24, 2019

South Korea are in Group C of the 2020 AFC U23 Championship where they have the company of defending champions Uzbekistan, China PR and IR Iran.

Korea Republic’s 22-member squad for 2020 AFC U23 Championship

GOALKEEPERS: Song Bum-keun (Jeonbuk Hyundai), Ahn Joon-soo (Kagoshima United), An Chan-gi (Incheon National University)

DEFENDERS: Kang Yun-seong (Jeju United), Kim Jae-woo (Bucheon), Kim Jin-ya (Incheon United), Kim Tae-hyeon (Daejeon Citizen), Lee Sang-min (V-Varen Nagasaki), Lee You-hyeon (Jeonnam Dragons), Jeong Tae-wook (Daegu FC)

MIDFIELDERS: Kim Dong-hyun (Seongnam), Kim Jin-kyu (Busan IPark), Mang Seong-ung (FC Anyang), Lee Dong-gyeong (Ulsan Hyundai), Jung Seung-won (Daegu FC), Won Du-jae (Avispa Fukuoka)

FORWARDS: Kim Dae-won (Daegu FC), Um Won-sang (Gwangju FC), Oh Se-hun (Asan Mugunghwa), Lee Dong-jun (Busan IPark), Jeong Woo-yeong (SC Freiburg), Cho Kyu-seong (FC Anyang)