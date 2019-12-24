Thailand announce 33-man strong preliminary squad for AFC U23 Championship

Thailand have announced a 33-man strong preliminary squad for the upcoming AFC U23 Championship, which will be hosted by them. The tournament couples up as the Asian qualifying round for 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The tournament is set to kick start next month with as many as 16 teams from all around the continent to participate in it. Hosts Thailand have been clubbed in Group A alongside the likes of Australia, Bahrain and Iraq. They start their campaign on 8th January 2020 with an encounter against Bahrain U23.

The War Elephant’s second group stage encounter is scheduled to be played on 11th January vs Australia U23 and the final group stage match has been scheduled for 14th January vs Iraq U23. Here’s the Thailand U23 squad in full!

GOALKEEPERS: Nont Muangngam, Korraphat Nareechan, Kiattisak Chaodon.

DEFENDERS: Jaturapat Sattham, Kevin Deeromram, Saringkan Promsupa, Patcharapol Intanee, Chatchai Saengdao, Sarayut Sompim, Thitathorn Aksornsri, Thitavee Aksornsri, Shinnaphat Leeaoh, Peerawat Akkratum, Meechok Marhasaranukun.

MIDFIELDERS: Ben Davis, Jaroensak Wonggorn, Chatmongkol Thongkiri, Kanarin Thawornsak, Worachit Kanitsribampen, Kritsada Kaman, Sorawit Panthong, Wisarut Imura, Ratthanakorn Maikami, Airfan Doloh.

FORWARDS: Suphanat Mueanta, Supachai Jaided, Supachok Sarachat, Sittichok Paso, Poramet Arjvirai, Korrawit Tasa, Nattawut Suksum, Nantawat Suankaew, Anon Amornlerdsak.