2020 AFC U-23 Championship Group A Preview: Can hosts Thailand fend off big guns?

Ahead of the 2020 AFC U-23 Championship, FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan previews the upcoming action in Group A.

THE TEAMS

THAILAND

Qualified as: Hosts

Appearance: 3rd

Previous best performance: Group stage (2016, 2018)

Coach: Akira Nishino

Key players: Supachok Sarachat, Shinnaphat Leeaoh, Supachai Jaided

BAHRAIN

Qualified as: Group B winners

Appearance: 1st

Previous best performance: Debutants

Coach: Samir Chamman

Key players: Ahmed Bughammar, Sayed Hashim Isa, Mohamed Marhoon

IRAQ

Qualified as: Group C winners

Appearance: 4th

Previous best performance: Champions (2013)

Coach: Abdul-Ghani Shahad

Key players: Najm Shawan, Mustafa Mohammed, Mohammed Ridha

AUSTRALIA

Qualified as: Group H runners-up

Appearance: 4th

Previous best performance: Quarter-finals (2013)

Coach: Graham Arnold

Key players: Alex Gersbach, Al Hassan Toure, Ramy Najjarine

FIXTURES (all timings in local time)

January 8: Iraq v Australia (5:15pm), Thailand v Bahrain (8:15pm)

January 11: Bahrain v Iraq (5:15pm), Australia v Thailand (8:15pm)

January 14: Thailand v Iraq, Australia v Bahrain (both 8:15pm)

THE STORYLINE

As hosts, Thailand will be expecting to reach the knockout round at the very least but the draw has not exactly been kind to them as they will face two of Asia’s big guns in Iraq and Australia.

Still, they should have reason to believe in their chances of progressing especially with Supachok Sarachat, Supachai Jaided and Wisarut Imura – who have all shone for the senior team already – at their disposal.

Australia may not have performed well at age-group tournaments recently but still boast plenty of quality including the likes of Alex Gersbach, Al Hassan Toure and Ramy Najjarine, while Iraq have proven pedigree having won the inaugural tournament in 2013.

Who do YOU think will be the stars of #AFCU23? Here’s our Ones To Watch for Group 🅰️ 🇹🇭 🇮🇶 🇦🇺 🇧🇭 — AFC (@theafcdotcom) January 2, 2020



In Najm Shwan, Mohammed Ridha and Mustafa Mohammed, the Iraqis not only have three full internationals but also a trio that has spent the last year exposed to top-level club football with Al Zawra’a in the AFC Champions League.

Meanwhile, before Bahrain get written off before a ball is even kicked, they are fast improving on the international stage and the senior side not only reached the Round of 16 at last year’s AFC Asian Cup but are also currently second in their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying group.

Furthermore, Bahrain have the most number of full internationals in Group A with six included in their 23-man squad.

PREDICTION

Group A is poised to deliver some real drama but – with their home advantage and a wily coach in Akira Nishino at the helm – Thailand should have enough to manoeuvre their way into the knockout round.

Bahrain have the potential to cause an upset but Iraq and Australia might just have that extra bit of tournament-level experience, and it might be a straight duel between them for the other quarter-final berth.

Both have not exactly lit up the age-group stage in recent times but the Australians might just have more quality.

Australia and Thailand to progress from Group A.