2020 AFC U-23 Championship Group A Preview: Can hosts Thailand fend off big guns?

Ahead of the 2020 AFC U-23 Championship, FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan previews the upcoming action in Group A.
THE TEAMS
THAILAND
Qualified as: Hosts
Appearance: 3rd
Previous best performance: Group stage (2016, 2018)
Coach: Akira Nishino
Key players: Supachok Sarachat, Shinnaphat Leeaoh, Supachai Jaided
BAHRAIN
Qualified as: Group B winners
Appearance: 1st
Previous best performance: Debutants
Coach: Samir Chamman
Key players: Ahmed Bughammar, Sayed Hashim Isa, Mohamed Marhoon
IRAQ
Qualified as: Group C winners
Appearance: 4th
Previous best performance: Champions (2013)
Coach: Abdul-Ghani Shahad
Key players: Najm Shawan, Mustafa Mohammed, Mohammed Ridha
AUSTRALIA
Qualified as: Group H runners-up
Appearance: 4th
Previous best performance: Quarter-finals (2013)
Coach: Graham Arnold
Key players: Alex Gersbach, Al Hassan Toure, Ramy Najjarine
FIXTURES (all timings in local time)
January 8: Iraq v Australia (5:15pm), Thailand v Bahrain (8:15pm)
January 11: Bahrain v Iraq (5:15pm), Australia v Thailand (8:15pm)
January 14: Thailand v Iraq, Australia v Bahrain (both 8:15pm)
THE STORYLINE
As hosts, Thailand will be expecting to reach the knockout round at the very least but the draw has not exactly been kind to them as they will face two of Asia’s big guns in Iraq and Australia.
Still, they should have reason to believe in their chances of progressing especially with Supachok Sarachat, Supachai Jaided and Wisarut Imura – who have all shone for the senior team already – at their disposal.
Australia may not have performed well at age-group tournaments recently but still boast plenty of quality including the likes of Alex Gersbach, Al Hassan Toure and Ramy Najjarine, while Iraq have proven pedigree having won the inaugural tournament in 2013.
Who do YOU think will be the stars of #AFCU23?
Here’s our Ones To Watch for Group 🅰️
🇹🇭 🇮🇶 🇦🇺 🇧🇭
— AFC (@theafcdotcom) January 2, 2020
In Najm Shwan, Mohammed Ridha and Mustafa Mohammed, the Iraqis not only have three full internationals but also a trio that has spent the last year exposed to top-level club football with Al Zawra’a in the AFC Champions League.
Meanwhile, before Bahrain get written off before a ball is even kicked, they are fast improving on the international stage and the senior side not only reached the Round of 16 at last year’s AFC Asian Cup but are also currently second in their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying group.
Furthermore, Bahrain have the most number of full internationals in Group A with six included in their 23-man squad.
PREDICTION
Group A is poised to deliver some real drama but – with their home advantage and a wily coach in Akira Nishino at the helm – Thailand should have enough to manoeuvre their way into the knockout round.
Bahrain have the potential to cause an upset but Iraq and Australia might just have that extra bit of tournament-level experience, and it might be a straight duel between them for the other quarter-final berth.
Both have not exactly lit up the age-group stage in recent times but the Australians might just have more quality.
Australia and Thailand to progress from Group A.