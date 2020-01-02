Olympic berths on offer could make 2020 the best AFC U-23 Championship yet

Although it is only about to embark on its fourth edition, the AFC U-23 Championship is fast gaining a reputation as the showcase of the continent’s brightest young talent.

And, in 2020, the competition will have added intrigue and excitement as Asia’s 16 best Under-23 teams vie for a spot at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Starting January 8, Thailand will be the venue of the 2020 AFC U-23 Championship with Bangkok, Buriram, Songkhla and Pathum Thani the host cities on what is promising to be a riveting tournament.

AFC U23 Championship 2020 Preview

As it is, history suggests that there will plenty of drama over the next three weeks.

In the inaugural edition of the competition in 2013 – then an Under-22 event – Iraq claimed six wins on the trot, including three consecutive 1-0 victories in the knockout round, to claim the title.

2016 then saw perennial continental heavyweights Japan leave their mark on the competition with a thrilling 3-2 final win over Korea Republic, as they boasted talents like Takumi Minamino, Takuma Asano and Shoya Nakajima who have all gone on to play in Europe.

41′ WHAT A GOAL! 1-1 🇻🇳 Quang Hai draws his side level with a stunning free kick!#AFCU23 #VIEvUZB pic.twitter.com/yJOJZqq0fW — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 27, 2018

Two years ago, underdogs Vietnam captured the imagination with their gutsy run to the final, eliminating the likes of Australia, Iraq and Qatar before Uzbekistan spoilt the party in the final with a dramatic 2-1 extra-time victory in blizzard-like conditions in Changzhou – courtesy of a 120th-minute winner by Andrey Sidorov.

This year, it will not just be the title up for grabs but also three berths at the summer’s Olympic Games in Japan.

The Japanese will be there by virtue of being hosts but the likes of Qatar, Korea Republic, Australia and Saudi Arabia would all be desperate to join them, while it would be foolish to write off any of the underdogs especially after what Vietnam produced in 2018.

Some would argue that football at the Olympic Games is historically far from the biggest event in the sport, but the list of players to have featured at the event includes Lionel Messi (gold medallist in 2008) and Cristiano Ronaldo, as well as other household names like Romario, Bebeto, Hernan Crespo, Carlos Tevez and current Germany star Serge Gnabry.

Furthermore, considering FIFA only holds U-17 and U-20 World Cups, the Olympics – by default – functions as an Under-23 World Cup, barring the three overage players each team is allowed.

But in order to get there, Asia’s hopefuls must first get the job done in Thailand.

Which is why, while the AFC U-23 Championship has rapidly grown into a genuine platform for the continent’s brightest young stars worthy of attention in its own right, the 2020 edition promises to offer so much more.