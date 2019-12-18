Vietnam to face Bahrain in friendly match ahead of next month’s 2020 AFC U23 Championship

Vietnam U-23 national team are set to face Bahrain in a friendly match in Thailand as they prepare for the 2020 AFC U23 Championship.

Park Hang-seo’s men will face Bahrain in the warm-up fixture on January 3, five days before the start of the continental championship to be hosted by Thailand from January 8 to 26, 2020.

Vietnam, who won their first-ever gold medal in men’s football at the Southeast Asian Games earlier this month, are currently undergoing a training camp in Korea Republic as part of their preparations for the AFC U23 Championship.

They are set to return to Vietnam on December 22 and will continue preparations in Ho Chi Minh city before leaving for Thailand on January 1.

Vietnam reached the final of the 2018 AFC U23 Championship where they lost 2-1 to Uzbekistan and are pooled with DPR Korea, Jordan and United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Group D this time around.

They will begin their campaign against UAE on January 10 before taking on Jordan on January 13 and North Korea on January 16.

Meanwhile, Bahrain are in Group A along with hosts Thailand, Australia and Iraq.

Top three teams from the 2020 AFC U23 Championship will also qualify for the men’s football competition of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

(Photo credit: Vietnam Football Federation)