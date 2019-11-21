2020 AFC U23 Championship in Thailand to create history with VAR

The 2020 AFC U23 Championship, which is to kick off in Thailand on January 8, will create history when it comes to the implementation of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

The fourth edition of the U-23 continental championship will be the first Asian Football Confederation (AFC) tournament to implement VAR throughout the competition — with the group stages starting on January 8 to the final to be played on January 26.

This means that VAR will function during the 24 group stage matches of the AFC U23 Championship as well as the eight knockout stage games of the tournament.

Japan dispatches Vietnam on VAR penalty to reach semis at AFC Asian Cup pic.twitter.com/vFCPwsw1cV — Xinhua Sports (@XHSports) January 24, 2019

This was confirmed by Philippine Football Federation president and FIFA Council member Mariano Araneta Jr after the AFC Finance and Associations Committee meetings which was held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia the other day.

“Our match officials will create history at the AFC U23 Championship next January when the VAR system makes its full debut. From seven matches at the AFC Asian Cup in UAE, to all 32 matches in Thailand,” he told The-AFC.com.

The AFC Asian Cup 2019, held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) earlier this year, had seen the VAR used from the quarterfinal stages.

The 2020 AFC U23 Championship will feature 16 teams from across Asia including defending champions Uzbekistan, 2018 runners-up Vietnam, hosts Thailand and Australia.