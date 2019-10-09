Thailand have a bright future, says Fulham youngster Ben Davis after turning down Singapore

Fulham FC youngster Ben Davis, who has turned down Singapore to play for Thailand, has said that he sees bright future for Thai football that will help him succeed as a footballer.

Davis, born in Thailand, moved to Singapore at the age of five and played for the Singapore national teams at the youth level, but was named by Thailand in their preliminary squad for the upcoming 2019 Southeast Asian Games last month.

In 2017, Davis had become the first Singaporean to sign a professional contract with an English top division club when he signed for Fulham. But things took a turn when he was denied deferment to the obligatory national service by the Singapore government.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Davis | Fulham FC (@ben_james_davis) on Sep 30, 2019 at 9:14am PDT

Davis defaulted on his national service earlier this year and his family made it clear they were ready to let go the Singaporean citizenship for the sake of the 18-year-old’s footballing career leading to the Thailand call up to the SEA Games.

And now, Davis has claimed playing for Thailand was the best choice he could make.

“I have decided now. I talked to my family about choosing my citizenship. I have a chance to choose to play up to four countries — Singapore, Thailand, Wales and England. I have decided to choose the Thailand national team,” Davis told True4U (via Today Online).

“At first, my dad wanted me to play for the Singapore national team, but for some reason, that did not happen. Thailand has given me an opportunity. I will try to do my best to pay back,” he said during the television interview.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“My dream is to play in the top leagues of the world, including the [English] Premier League, La Liga in Spain, and most importantly, the UEFA Champions League,” he added.

The Thailand U-23s, coached by Akira Nishino, will be in action in the 30th SEA Games in Philippines from November 26 to December 10 before taking part in the 2020 AFC U23 Championship that they will host in January next year.