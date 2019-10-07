Hamid Estili to coach IR Iran at 2020 AFC U23 Championship in Thailand

Hamid Estili will coach IR Iran at the 2020 AFC U23 Championship to be held in Thailand next year after former boss Farhad Majidi stepped down last week.

Former Team Melli attacker Majidi had quit the Iran U-23 head coach role after alleging external interference in his work.

And the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) has decided to replace him with another former Iran international in 51-year-old Estili who will now guide the side at the 2020 AFC U23 Championship.

“I step down from my role as head coach of Iran’s U-23 football team due to interference in my job. I spent too much time solving the problem and I’d rather stay away from the team in the shameful situation ahead of the important tournament like the AFC U23 Championship,” Majidi had posted on his Instagram (via Tehran Times).

“The non-standard ways dictated by technical committee didn’t reflect my values,” the former Esteghlal star wrote.

Iran are in a tough Group C of the 2020 AFC U23 Championship where they are joined by defending champions Uzbekistan, Korea Republic and China PR and will be played at the Tinsulanon Stadium in Songkhla.

The continental championship is set to be held across four host cities in Thailand from January 8 to 26, 2020. The final will take place at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok on January 26.

Here’s the full schedule for the AFC U23 Championship Thailand 2020!