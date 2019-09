2020 AFC U23 Championship in Thailand: Tournament fixtures, schedule revealed

The 2020 AFC U23 Championship is scheduled to be held in Thailand from January 8 to 26, 2020 and the 16 participating teams were drawn into four groups on Thursday.

Hosts Thailand find themselves in Group A with Iraq, Australia and Bahrain while 2018 AFC U23 Championship finalists Vietnam are in Group D with DPR Korea, Jordan and United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Top two teams from each group will progress to the knockout stages of the fourth edition of the continental tournament. The semifinals will be played on January 22 while the final will take place at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok on January 26.

Uzbekistan are the defending champions having defeated Park Hang-seo’s Vietnam 2-1 in extra time in the final held at Changzhou, China PR in 2018.

Top three teams from the tournament will also qualify for the men’s football competition in the 2020 Olympics to be held in Tokyo. The fourth-placed team also have a chance to qualify if 2020 Olympics hosts Japan are among the top three teams in the continental championship.

So, here are the fixtures for the 2020 AFC U23 Championship 2019…

Group A – Thailand, Iraq, Australia, Bahrain

January 8, 2020 – Thailand vs Bahrain – Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok

January 8, 2020 – Iraq vs Australia – Thammasat Stadium, Pathum Thani

January 11, 2020 – Bahrain vs Iraq – Thammasat Stadium, Pathum Thani

January 11, 2020 – Australia vs Thailand – Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok

January 14, 2020 – Thailand vs Iraq – Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok

January 14, 2020 – Australia vs Bahrain – Thammasat Stadium, Pathum Thani

Group B – Qatar, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Syria

January 9, 2020 – Qatar vs Syria – Thammasat Stadium, Pathum Thani

January 9, 2020 – Japan vs Saudi Arabia – Thammasat Stadium, Pathum Thani

January 12, 2020 – Syria vs Japan – Thammasat Stadium, Pathum Thani

January 12, 2020 – Saudi Arabia vs Qatar – Thammasat Stadium, Pathum Thani

January 15, 2020 – Qatar vs Japan – Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok

January 15, 2020 – Saudi Arabia vs Syria – Thammasat Stadium, Pathum Thani

Group C – Uzbekistan, Korea Republic, China PR, IR Iran

January 9, 2020 – Uzbekistan vs IR Iran – Tinsulanon Stadium, Songkhla

January 9, 2020 – Korea Republic vs China PR – Tinsulanon Stadium, Songkhla

January 12, 2020 – IR Iran vs Korea Republic – Tinsulanon Stadium, Songkhla

January 12, 2020 – China PR vs Uzbekistan – Tinsulanon Stadium, Songkhla

January 15, 2020 – Uzbekistan vs Korea Republic – Thammasat Stadium, Pathum Thani

January 15, 2020 – China PR vs IR Iran – Tinsulanon Stadium, Songkhla

Group D – Vietnam, DPR Korea, Jordan, United Arab Emirates

January 10, 2020 – Vietnam vs United Arab Emirates – Chang Arena, Buriram

January 10, 2020 – DPR Korea vs Jordan – Chang Arena, Buriram

January 13, 2020 – United Arab Emirates vs DPR Korea – Chang Arena, Buriram

January 13, 2020 – Jordan vs Vietnam – Chang Arena, Buriram

January 16, 2020 – Vietnam vs DPR Korea – Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok

January 16, 2020 – Jordan vs United Arab Emirates – Chang Arena, Buriram

Quarterfinals

QF 1 – January 18, 2020 – Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group B – Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok

QF 2 – January 18, 2020 – Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group A – Thammasat Stadium, Pathum Thani

QF 3 – January 19, 2020 – Winner Group C vs Runner-up Group D – Thammasat Stadium, Pathum Thani

QF 4 – January 19, 2020 – Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group C – Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok

Semifinals

SF 1 – January 22, 2020 – Winner QF 1 vs Winner QF 3 – Thammasat Stadium, Pathum Thani

SF 2 – January 22, 2020 – Winner QF 2 vs Winner QF 4 – Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok

Third-place Play-off

January 25, 2020 – Loser SF 1 vs Loser SF 2 – Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok

Final

January 26, 2020 – Winner SF 1 vs Winner SF 2 – Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok