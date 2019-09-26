2020 AFC U23 Championship Final Draw: Group stage opponents for hosts Thailand, Vietnam revealed

The group stage draw for next year’s AFC U23 Championship 2020 was held at the Rama Gardens Hotel in Bangkok on Thursday and the teams that face each other in the group stages has now been revealed.

Hosts Thailand, who will be making their third appearance in the tournament, have been pooled with Iraq, Australia and Bahrain in Group A. The Thais were knocked out in the group stages in both their previous appearances in 2016 and 2018.

And 2018 AFC U23 Championship runners-up Vietnam are in Group D. They will be joined by DPR Korea, Jordan and UAE.

Vietnam, who suffered a 2-1 defeat to Uzbekistan in the extra time of last year’s final, are in Group D with DPR Korea, Jordan and United Arab Emirates (UAE).

2018 champions Uzbekistan are in Group C with Korea Republic, China PR and IR Iran. Group B will, meanwhile, feature Qatar, Japan, Saudi Arabia and Syria.

The 2020 AFC U23 Championship is set to be held in Thailand from January 8 to 26, 2020 and will feature 16 nations from across Asia including hosts Thailand and 2018 AFC U23 Championship runners-up Vietnam.

The matches will be held across four venues in Thailand — the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, the Thammasat Stadium in Pathum Thani, the Tinsulanon Stadium in Songkhla and the Chang Arena in Buriram.

The teams were seeded into four pots for Thursday’s draw with hosts Thailand, defending champions Uzbekistan, 2018 runners-up Vietnam and Qatar in Pot 1. Pot 2 featured Korea Republic, Iraq, Japan and DPR Korea while Pot 3 comprised China PR, Australia, Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

The matches will be played in the fourth edition of the tournament to be hosted by Thailand from January 8 to 26, 2020.



The fourth and final pot, meanwhile, had Syria, IR Iran, United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

AFC U23 Championship Thailand 2020 Group Stage Draw results

Group A – Thailand (hosts), Iraq, Australia, Bahrain

Group B – Qatar, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Syria

Group C – Uzbekistan, Korea Republic, China PR, IR Iran

Group D – Vietnam, DPR Korea, Jordan, United Arab Emirates