2020 AFC U23 Championship: Seedings and pots for Thursday’s group stage draw revealed

The 2020 AFC U23 Championship is just around the corner with the 100-day countdown for the continental championship to be hosted by Thailand set to begin next week.

The four stadiums in Thailand that will host the matches in the prestigious tournament was revealed on Tuesday and the fans will also get to know the teams that their nation will face in the group stages this week.

The group stage draw for the AFC U23 Championship, which is to be contested by 16 nations, is set to take place on September 26 at the Rama Gardens Hotel in Bangkok and the seedings and pots for the group stage draw is ready.

Don’t miss our #AFCU23 preview show tomorrow ahead of the Finals draw on September 26 in Bangkok! pic.twitter.com/m8S0NTMsZl — AFC (@theafcdotcom) September 24, 2019

The 16 nations taking part in the competition will be pooled into four groups of four teams each with the top two teams progressing to the quarterfinals of the tournament. The teams that reach the semifinals will also qualify for the men’s football competition of the 2020 Olympics to be held in Tokyo, Japan.

Both the ASEAN sides that are part of the competition are seeded highly and in Pot 1 of the draw — Thailand do so as the hosts while Vietnam is seeded third by virtue of finishing as runners-up to Uzbekistan in the 2018 AFC U23 Championship held in China PR.

Here are the pots for the 2020 AFC U23 Championship group stage draw

Pot 1 – Thailand (hosts), Uzbekistan (2018 champions), Vietnam (2018 runners-up), Qatar

Pot 2 – Korea Republic, Iraq, Japan, DPR Korea

Pot 3 – China PR, Australia, Jordan, Saudi Arabia

Pot 4 – Syria, IR Iran, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain