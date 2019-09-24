Four stadiums confirmed for 2020 AFC U23 Championship to be held in Thailand

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has confirmed the four stadiums that will host the matches of the 2020 AFC U23 Championship to be held in Thailand next year.

The fourth edition of the U-23 competition will be held from January 8 to 26, 2020 across four stadiums in Thailand with 16 nations from Asia, including hosts Thailand and Vietnam from ASEAN, vying for the continental title.

The 16 teams made it to the tournament proper from the qualification event held in March this year. Uzbekistan are the defending champions having defeated Vietnam 2-1 in the 2018 AFC U23 Championship final held at Changzhou, China PR.

With the group stage draw for the tournament set to take place in Bangkok on September 26, the AFC has now confirmed the four venues where the fixtures of the continental event will be played out.

The Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok will be the main venue for the tournament and is likely to host the final slated for January 26. The stadium, that can seat close to 50,000 spectators, is currently undergoing renovation which is expected to be completed in the next couple of months.

The Thammasat Stadium in Pathum Thani is the second confirmed venue for the AFC U23 Championship and hosted Thailand national team’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers matches earlier this month due to the closure of the Rajamangala Stadium for renovation. It has a seating capacity of around 25,000.

The Tinsulanon Stadium in Songkhla will be another venue that will host the matches of the competition. The stadium has previously hosted football competition in the 1998 Asian Games and has a capacity of 45,000.

The fourth stadium that has been approved by the AFC for the youth championship is the Chang Arena in Buriram which is home to Thai League 1 champions Buriram United. The stadium can seat close to 33,000 fans and recently hosted the King’s Cup 2019 featuring Thailand, Vietnam, India and Curacao.