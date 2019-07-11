Thailand could lose hosting rights for 2020 AFC U-23 Championship due to unfinished stadiums

Football Association of Thailand (FAT) are wary that Thailand could lose their rights to host the 2020 AFC U-23 Championship due to slow progress in stadium renovation works.

Four stadiums in Thailand will play host to the continental championship which is scheduled to be held from January 8 to 26 next year with hosts Thailand and 2018 finalists Vietnam featuring from Southeast Asia.

However, FAT president Somyot Poompunmuang has expressed his concern over the slow progress of works at the stadiums and has warned that the country could lose its rights to host the showpiece event in 2020.

“The AFC has not yet signed a deal with Thailand to host the tournament. Its inspection team will have the final say, therefore all responsible parties must speed up the work. It will be a big loss if we are denied the right to host the tournament,” Somyot was quoted as saying by the Bangkok Post.

“This would mean that that our U-23 team cannot take part in the finals of the tournament anymore and also cannot qualify for the 2020 Olympics,” he added.

An inspection team from the AFC is slated to visit Thailand in October to gauge the readiness of the venues for the tournament.

Chiang Mai’s 700th Anniversary Stadium, Thammasat University Stadium in Rangsit, Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok and Tinsulanonda Stadium in Songkhla are the four venues that have been picked to host matches in the AFC U-20 Championship.