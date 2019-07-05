Vietnam U-23 national team set to face China PR in away friendly match in September

Vietnam U-23 national football team are to face China PR U-23s in a friendly match scheduled to be held in China PR in September this year, according to reports.

It is being reported by Tuoi Tre News that the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) and the Chinese Football Association (CFA) have struck an agreement regarding holding the friendly match later this year.

According to the report, the VFF have sent a request to its Chinese counterpart for the game to be organised on September 7, 2019 so that the fixture does not disrupt the Vietnamese domestic top division V.League 1.

The match was originally scheduled for September 8, but the VFF are still to hear from CFA regarding moving the date by a day.

The match will help Park Hang-seo’s side prepare for the 2019 Southeast Asian Games to be held in Philippines in November-December 2019 as ell as the 2020 AFC U-23 Championship to be held in Thailand in January 2020.

There are also reports which suggest that the VFF are looking to invite one of the ASEAN nations for an U-23 friendly match in Hanoi, Vietnam in the month of October 2019.

Earlier, PSSI had announced that Indonesia U-23s are to play another Asian giants IR Iran in a friendly match slated for November.