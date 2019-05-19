Yahya Golmohammadi replaces Zlatko Kranjcar as new IR Iran U-23 national team head coach

Yahya Golmohammadi, former IR Iran international and current head coach of Padideh FC in the Iran Pro League, is set to take charge as the head coach of the country’s U-23 national team.

The 48-year-old will replace Zlatko Kranjcar, the Croatian manager who left the job earlier this month after one year in charge, and is tipped to lead the Iranians at the 2020 AFC U-23 Championship to be held in Thailand from January 8 to 26 next year.

Kranjcar had helped Iran qualify for the tournament via the qualifiers held in March 2018, however, the Croatian coach’s methods were not in favour at the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI).

Golmohammadi has led Padideh to a commendable fourth position in the Iran Pro League this season behind champions Persepolis, runners-up Sepahan and third-placed Esteghlal FC. This also means that his side has a shot at AFC Champions League football in the coming season.

However, Tehran Times are reporting that FFIRI president Mehdi Taj has convinced the former defender to quit the club to take charge of the U-23 national team.

Golmohammadi has 74 caps for Iran in a career that spanned more than a decade and represented his nation at the 2006 FIFA World Cup.

The 2020 AFC U-23 Championship will see 16 countries take part including hosts Thailand and Vietnam with top three teams winning a ticket to the men’s football tournament in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.