List of teams that qualified for AFC U-23 Championship 2020

The AFC U-23 Championship 2020 Qualifiers are done and dusted with and we have the final 16 teams who will take part in the tournament, which will be hosted by Thailand, next year.

With the War Elephants set to host the tournament, they had their tickets for the tournament pre-booked. However, there were 15 more places for which 43 teams were fighting, and it made for an enthralling group stage.

The teams were divided into 11 groups of four each and the group winners were to be awarded a direct spot in the AFC U-23 Championship 2020. The 11 teams which qualified courtesy of winning their respective groups were – Qatar, Bahrain, Iraq, United Arab Emirates, Jordan Uzbekistan, North Korea, South Korea, Japan, China PR and Vietnam.

On the other hand, Australia, Iran, Syria and Saudi Arabia qualified as the four best second-placed teams and will travel to Thailand next year to take part in the tournament.

Here’s the full list of the teams that have qualified for the AFC U-23 Championship:

Thailand (hosts)

Qatar (Group A winners)

Bahrain (Group B winners)

Iraq (Group C winners)

United Arab Emirates (Group D winners)

Jordan (Group E winners)

Uzbekistan (Group F winners)

North Korea (Group G winners)

South Korea (Group H winners)

Japan (Group I winners)

China PR (Group J winners)

Vietnam (Group K winners)

Australia (Best second-placed team)

Iran (2nd best second-placed team)

Syria (3rd best second-placed team)

Saudi Arabia (4th best second-placed team)