LIVE: 2020 AFC U-23 Championship Qualifiers – India vs Uzbekistan

Hello & welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s LIVE blog of the 2020 AFC U-23 Championship Qualifiers Group F encounter between India and Uzbekistan.

India are a part of the Group F of the qualification campaign of the tournament along with Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Previously, Pakistan were a part of the group as well but they pulled out of the competition, leaving Group F with only three teams.

The first match of the group will be played between India and Uzbekistan and the Blue Tigers will face Tajikistan in the next group stage match. Uzbekistan and Tajikistan will then play the last Group F match of the tournament.

The India vs Uzbekistan encounter will kick off at 8 PM SGT/HKT and you can follow all the LIVE action from the encounter here.