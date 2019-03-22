LIVE: AFC U-23 Championship 2020 Qualifiers – Myanmar vs Timor-Leste

Myanmar and Timor-Leste will clash at the AFC U-23 Championship 2020 Qualifiers to get the ball rolling for the two sides in the tournament.

The two teams have been put in Group I of the Qualifying tournament, alongside Japan U-23, and Macau U-23. A win could be crucial for both teams as they look ahead to qualify for the AFC U-23 Championship 2020 in Thailand.

Myanmar are the favorites in this particular encounter, but haven’t been in the greatest of form lately, though they did beat Iran U-23 back in August 2018.

Timor-Leste, on the other hand, endured three heavy defeats at the hands of China PR U-23, UAE U-23 and Syria U-23 in August 2018, but will be hopeful of a better performance against Myanmar at the Thuwanna YTC Stadium in Yangon.

The match kicks-off at 7:30 PM HKT and you can follow all the action live right here on FOX Sports Asia. Live updates for the match will begin at 7 PM HKT.