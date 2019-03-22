AFC U-23 Championship 2020 Qualifiers: Singapore held to 1-1 draw by Hong Kong in opener

Singapore were held to a 1-1 draw Hong Kong in their opening match of the 2020 AFC U-23 Championship Qualifiers at the Mongolia Football Federation (MFF) Football Centre in Ulaanbataar on Friday.

After a goalless first half, Hong Kong took the lead in the 52nd minute through Tsui Wang Kit against the run of play, but the Lions delivered an instant reply as Lionel Tan equalised the very next minute.

Though Singapore pushed on for a winner in the later stages of the game, the closest Fandi Ahmad’s side came to scoring was when Hami Syahin hit the woodwork with a cross in the 79th minute.

After sharing the spoils with Hong Kong, Singapore will now face DPR Korea in their second group fixture of the qualifiers on March 24 before facing Mongolia in their final group game on March 26.

The winner of the group will qualify for the tournament proper to be held in Thailand next January while four best second-placed teams from the 11 groups will also make it to Thailand early next year.

Singapore had began the game brightly with their captain Joshua Pereira failing to hit the target with an effort from six yards out just before the stroke of half hour. Their finishing was once again suspect as Amiruldin Asraf fired straight at keeper from the edge of the area in the 40th minute while Ikhsan Fandi who was played through on goal couldn’t slot it past the Hong Kong goalkeeper a minute later.

The Southeast Asians returned to the field for the restart hoping to find a lead, but they were shook when Hong Kong launched into the lead seven minutes into the second half.

However, Singapore’s equaliser came almost straight after they conceded. Hami Syahin’s cross was headed on by Irfan Fandi and Lionel Tan was there to turn the ball into make it 1-1 in the 53rd minute.

Home United midfilder Hami almost gave Fandi’s boys the win when his slightly misdirected cross hit the woodwork in the 79th minute, but at the end of the day, the Lions will feel this was a game they should have taken all three points from.

