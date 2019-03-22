Thailand star Charyl Chappuis reacts to FIFA banning Ezra Walian from playing for Indonesia

Thailand star Charyl Chappuis reacted to FIFA banning Ezra Walian from representing Indonesia across any age group.
FIFA decreed that Ezra Walian would not be allowed to play for Indonesia in any age category due to him having represented the Netherlands in the UEFA European U-17 Championship qualifiers in 2013 as well as in other junior settings.
As a result, Walian has not been registered in Indonesia’s AFC U-23 Championship squad for the qualifiers that start today.
However, a lot of Indonesia fans took umbrage with the football governing body’s decision and proffered the case of Thailand star Charyl Chappuis as precedent that a player who has played for a one nation in their youth setup can represent another one in the senior team. Chappuis turned out for a number of Switzerland’s youth teams before going on to play for the Thailand national team.
In fact, the Thai star himself took to social media to address the situation, citing that even he had been prevented from turning out from Thailand initially because the football association in the country failed to produce the relevant documentation, but that the situation worked itself out eventually.
He also stated that he hoped Ezra would be allowed to play for Indonesia and that it invoked a special pride to don the colours of one’s motherland.
View this post on Instagram
@ezrawalian i‘m really sorry for you to hear the news that you will miss this tournament but i’m sure if the federation prepare all the documents right in future you will play for indonesia 🇮🇩 All the best for todays game AFC u23 🇹🇭 vs 🇮🇩 🙏 ⚽️ One more thing It changed my life to play for my mom‘s country 🇹🇭 To see all the happy faces we can bring with playing football is unbelievable and to get all the love is overwhelming ❤️❤️❤️ I hope in future you will bring the same too all 🇮🇩 fans #ilovethisgame #proud