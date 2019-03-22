Thailand star Charyl Chappuis reacts to FIFA banning Ezra Walian from playing for Indonesia

Thailand star Charyl Chappuis reacted to FIFA banning Ezra Walian from representing Indonesia across any age group.

FIFA decreed that Ezra Walian would not be allowed to play for Indonesia in any age category due to him having represented the Netherlands in the UEFA European U-17 Championship qualifiers in 2013 as well as in other junior settings.

As a result, Walian has not been registered in Indonesia’s AFC U-23 Championship squad for the qualifiers that start today.

However, a lot of Indonesia fans took umbrage with the football governing body’s decision and proffered the case of Thailand star Charyl Chappuis as precedent that a player who has played for a one nation in their youth setup can represent another one in the senior team. Chappuis turned out for a number of Switzerland’s youth teams before going on to play for the Thailand national team.

In fact, the Thai star himself took to social media to address the situation, citing that even he had been prevented from turning out from Thailand initially because the football association in the country failed to produce the relevant documentation, but that the situation worked itself out eventually.

He also stated that he hoped Ezra would be allowed to play for Indonesia and that it invoked a special pride to don the colours of one’s motherland.