AFC U-23 Championship 2020 qualifiers – Australia vs Cambodia; live stream, updates, when and where to watch

On Matchday 1 of AFC U-23 Championship 2020 qualifiers, Group H member Australia will take on the hosts Cambodia to kickstart their campaign in the continental football tournament.

After having lost their last match 0-2 against Finland’s U-21 team, the Australian U-23 squad are determined to bring themselves back into the game by picking a few early points today.

Clubbed together with South Korea, Cambodia and Chinese Taipei, Australia need to pick a win in order to strengthen their chances of qualifying for the final tournament that will be held in Thailand.

Cambodia will also walk into the fixture carrying a 2-0 loss in their previous match against Indonesia’s U-23 squad. Desperate to pick a victory today, Cambodia will look to counter all of their opponents’ attack in order to keep themselves steady in the race for the qualification.

When to watch?

The match between Australia and Cambodia will take place on March 22, and kicks-off by 9:00 PM SGT.

The Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium in Cambodia will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Follow FOX Sports Asia for Live coverage of AFC U-23 Championship 2020 qualifiers.