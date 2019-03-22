Indonesia fans livid as they slam AFC and FIFA to protest Ezra Walian ban

Indonesia’s 21 year old starlet Erza Walian was refused permission by FIFA to represent the country across all age categories and the fans of Tim Garuda were livid at the decision.

Erza Walian was not registered to represent Indonesia in the 2020 AFC U-23 Championship qualifiers after the AFC raised concerns about his eligibility.

Those concerns stem from the fact that Walian had represented the Netherlands across the junior age groups and had even turned out for them in the UEFA European U-17 Championship qualifiers in 2013.

As a result, FIFA decreed that he would not be allowed to represent Indonesia in any age category – despite there being evidence aplenty of other players switching national team allegiances.

Understandable, the fans of the Indonesian national team were displeased with FIFA’s decision and let their dissent be known on social media amidst rumours that rivals Vietnam may have played a part in the decision making process.

The overbearing argument against FIFA’s decision stemmed from Charyl Chappuis turning out for the Swiss youth teams before being allowed to play for Thailand’s national team. An occasional mention towards Diego Costa’s allegiance switch from Brazil to Spain was also mooted as precedent.

@FIFAcom you are full of shit !!! Why Ezra walian can't play for Indonesia national team? How about Thailands player charyl chapuis who ever played for Swiss National U-17 team but now He play for thailand squad ???? FiFA is full of shit !!! #saveezrawalian — Akash_SpectaBoyzTDM (@Akash_Specta) March 21, 2019

Please tell us the different between Ezra Walian and Geoffrey Kondogbia!!. #JusticeforEzraWalian pic.twitter.com/eRqT8xgh8p — pendi slamet (@pendislamet) March 22, 2019

@theafcdotcom @fifa Ezra walian already play for u22 Indonesia since SEA games in 2017. And ezra already play for senior national team against Myanmar. Why you just banned him right now? Weird decision for profesional organisation. Don't listen to Vietnam, they makes you stupid — Jeffri Minggar (@jemi50) March 22, 2019

ezra walian should have been able to defend Indonesia.Because ezra has played in the senior Indonesian national team against Myanmar.The match was FIFA Matchday, which was held at the Pakansari Stadium on March 21, 2017. Cc: @imam_nahrawi @gsdewabroto @ekatanjung @Luismillacoach — SEPAKBOLAIndonesia (@indra_prasis) March 21, 2019

PSSI when they realise they have to do extra work to solve the Ezra Walian situation pic.twitter.com/rzSwvoxK6W — けい (@misplacedpass) March 22, 2019

@FIFAcom You for Ezra walian to defend the national team because he defended the Netherlands, but you allowed Charyl Chappuis to defend Thailand despite having brought Swiss World Cup champions u17@theafcdotcom@FIFAcom @imam_nahrawi — chelli (@chelli94370798) March 22, 2019

@FIFAcom is full of shit. Banned Ezra Walian play for indonesia bcause he once played for holand u17 in euro qual. Whadabout the other players which been granted for the same or heavier case? Simple examp; go check Charyl Chapuis of thailand — Valencia Tetengean (@ResurrectGrunge) March 22, 2019

see!! he plays with granite xhaka in the age group, but why can he qualify afc while walian doesn't! you guys are so messed up#ezraforindonesia #ezrawalian #AFCU23 #indonesia pic.twitter.com/V4l9yqkflp — Rifky mubarak (@mubarak_rifky) March 22, 2019

@FIFAcom Seriously FIFA? You guys are a joke! @ezzie1020 Ezra Walian should be eligible to play for Indonesia National team. #JusticeforEzraWalian — Dream Chaser (@Brokenenglish02) March 22, 2019

What's different from ezra with costa, allan and others. Its the same as ever defending other countries at junior level in the official FIFA competition. #ezrawalian #saveezrawalian #timnasday — Teu langkung sia (@Akmalalfarizii_) March 22, 2019