AFC U23 Championship |

Indonesia fans livid as they slam AFC and FIFA to protest Ezra Walian ban

Indonesia’s 21 year old starlet Erza Walian was refused permission by FIFA to represent the country across all age categories and the fans of Tim Garuda were livid at the decision.

Erza Walian was not registered to represent Indonesia in the 2020 AFC U-23 Championship qualifiers after the AFC raised concerns about his eligibility.

Those concerns stem from the fact that Walian had represented the Netherlands across the junior age groups and had even turned out for them in the UEFA European U-17 Championship qualifiers in 2013.

As a result, FIFA decreed that he would not be allowed to represent Indonesia in any age category – despite there being evidence aplenty of other players switching national team allegiances.

Understandable, the fans of the Indonesian national team were displeased with FIFA’s decision and let their dissent be known on social media amidst rumours that rivals Vietnam may have played a part in the decision making process.

The overbearing argument against FIFA’s decision stemmed from Charyl Chappuis turning out for the Swiss youth teams before being allowed to play for Thailand’s national team. An occasional mention towards Diego Costa’s allegiance switch from Brazil to Spain was also mooted as precedent.

