AFC U-23 Championship 2020 qualifiers – Vietnam vs Brunei; live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Vietnam and Brunei are set to lock horns on Matchday 1 of the AFC U-23 Championship 2020 qualifiers in Group K’s opening fixture in the tournament.

After having lost the 2019 AFC U-23 Championship finals against Uzbekistan, Vietnam are now determined to bring themselves back as a stronger and better side in this year’s edition of the tournament. Aiming at the qualification, Vietnam are one of the four Southeast Asian squads in the continental football tournament qualifiers this year.

Despite having their schedule affected due to the AFC Cup, Vietnam’s head coach Park Hang-seo affirmed that qualifying for the AFC U-23 Championship is the squad’s primary goal at the moment.

Stressing further on the team’s preparations, he said, “Vietnam U23s will head into the tournament with the highest determination to earn a ticket to the final competition. Some Hanoi FC players had to take several days off during our training for the AFC U23 campaign to play at the 2019 AFC Cup, which somewhat influenced the quality of training sessions. However, I believe that Vietnam U23s will win the expected results”

Their visitors, Brunei will be low on confidence after having lost each of their last four matches. Thus, it will be difficult for them to challenge each of Vietnam’s strategies. An early win for Brunei will help them move ahead of their group members and they will be keen on holding on to that advantage.

When to watch?

The match between Vietnam and Brunei will take place on March 22, and kicks-off by 9:00 PM SGT.

The Mỹ Đình National Stadium in Vietnam will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

