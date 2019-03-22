AFC U-23 Championship 2020 qualifiers – Myanmar vs Timor-Leste; live stream, updates, when and where to watch

On Matchday 1 of AFC U-23 Championship 2020 qualifiers, Myanmar will take on Timor-Leste to kickstart their campaign in the continental football tournament.

Both Myanmar and Timor-Leste have managed to pick only one win in their last five matches. They will now look to change the course of those statistics as a win in today’s match will boost their confidence for their upcoming fixtures.

In this Group I fixture, both Myanmar and Timor-Leste are keen on picking early points to help them qualify for the main tournament to be held in Thailand.

Last year, both the teams failed to qualify for the AFC U-23 Championship. This year, Myanmar is eyeing the upcoming fixture as the perfect opportunity for them to grab some point before they host their fellow group members Japan and Macau.

When to watch?

The match between Myanmar vs Timor-Leste will take place on March 22, and kicks-off by 7:30 PM SGT.

The Thuwanna YTC Stadium in Myanmar will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Follow FOX Sports Asia for Live coverage of AFC U-23 Championship 2020 qualifiers.