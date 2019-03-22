AFC U-23 Championship 2020 qualifiers – India vs Uzbekistan; live stream, updates, when and where to watch

India will kickstart their first ever AFC U-23 Championship.campaign with a match against the defending Champions, Uzbekistan on Matchday 1.

Since this is the first time India have made it to the Championship qualifiers, they will now look to make their maiden run count. India’s last match was a friendly encounter against Qatar which ended with the latter picking a 1-0 win.

Despite losing their match against Qatar, the Indian team is excited to create history and they believe that with the right combination and spirit, they can make their maiden AFC U-23 Championship campaign count.

India U-23 coach Derrick Pereira believes that the team can draw a lot of momentum from their match against Qatar. Stressing on the role that this match will play in India’s performance in the continental football tournament, he said, “This is why the friendly against Qatar was so helpful. They are a technically accomplished side, and we showed that we can perform well against such teams”.

“In our group, Uzbekistan is the team that has the acumen for such style of football, and judging by our last game, I think we can stand our ground against them”, he added.

Uzbekistan, on the other hand, are the defending Champions and will look to begin their AFC U-23 Championship 2019 run with a win in order to maintain their dominance in the group.

India was previously scheduled to face Pakistan. However, the latter withdrew its participation from the competition leaving only three members in Group F, India, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

When to watch?

The match between India and Uzbekistan will take place on March 22, and kicks-off by 8:00 PM SGT.

The Pakhtakor Markaziy Stadium in Tashkent will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Follow FOX Sports Asia for Live coverage of AFC U-23 Championship 2020 qualifiers.