LIVE: 2020 AFC U-23 Championship Qualifiers – Thailand vs Indonesia

Thailand and Indonesia, two heavyweights of Southeast Asian football, will clash in the Group K opener of the 2020 AFC U-23 Championship Qualifiers on Friday.

Indonesia are looking to continue in their winning ways having only lifted the 2019 AFF U-22 Championship last month and Indra Sjafri’s boys will be looking to get the better of the young Changsuek line-up at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi.

However, the Garuda Muda were handed a huge blow when news filtered out on Thursday that their star forward Ezra Walian was deemed ineligible to represent the country by FIFA — with the Ajax youth product having played for the Netherlands U-17 in 2013 before acquiring Indonesian citizenship.

Meanwhile, Thailand will receive an automatic qualification for the continental youth championships as the hosts of the 2020 event to be held coming January. But that hasn’t stopped Alexandre Gama’s side from taking part in the qualifiers. They will be looking to avenge for the defeat in the final of the AFF U-22 Championship when the once again take on the Thais.

Vietnam and Brunei are the other teams in Group K.

The match kicks off at 6 PM HKT. We will begin our LIVE Updates at 5.30 PM HKT…

(Photos credit: PSSI, Changsuek)