LIVE: 2020 AFC U-23 Championship Qualifiers – Hong Kong vs Singapore

Singapore will open their campaign in the 2020 AFC U-23 Championship Qualifiers when they face Hong Kong in the first Group G at the MFF Football Centre in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

Fandi Ahmad’s U-23 boys are pooled with Hong Kong, DPR Korea and hosts Mongolia in the group with the table topper progressing to the tournament proper. The group runners-up also have a chance to progress as one of the four best second-placed teams from the 11 groups.

And the Singapore Young Lions will believe that they will have a solid chance to progress if they begin their bid with a win over Hong Kong in their first group fixture before facing the North Koreans on March 24 and hosts Mongolia on March 26.

Hong Kong had progressed to the Round of 16 of the 2018 Asian Games held in Jakarta last year after finishing third in the group stages behind Indonesia and Palestine. And the Singaporeans will have to be wary of their opponents.

