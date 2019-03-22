FIFA rules Ezra Walian ineligible to represent Indonesia at any level – Reports

In what comes as a hammer blow for Indonesian football, FIFA have reportedly ruled that 21-year-old Ezra Walian will not be eligible to represent Indonesia at any levels of international football!

News had broke that the PSSI had not registered Ezra for the 2020 AFC U-23 Championship Qualifiers which will begin on Friday after the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) had raised concerns over the eligibility of the Netherlands-born player to represent Tim Garuda.



Ezra had represented Netherlands at the U-17 level scoring five goals on his debut against San Marino in a UEFA European U-17 Championship qualifier in 2013 and is apparently still registered as a Dutch international on records.

This is despite him making a string of appearances for the Indonesia U-23 team at the 2017 Southeast Asian Games as well as making his senior international debut with Timnas back in 2017.

And with the matter being referred to the world governing body FIFA ahead of Indonesia’s AFC U-23 Championship qualifiers against Thailand at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi on Friday, PSSI have received some really bad news!

According to kumparanBOLA, FIFA has ruled that the 21-year-old former Ajax youth product will be ineligible not only to play at the U-23 level, but also at the senior level for the Southeast Asian nation.

FIFA Football Regulatory Director Omar Ongaro and Head of Players’ Status Erika Montemor Ferreira stated this in a letter to PSSI Secretary General Ratu Tisha Destria dated March 21. FIFA argued that Ezra only acquired Indonesian citizenship in 2017 — only after having represented Netherlands in 2013 deeming him ineligible to switch his national team allegiance.

“Consequently, on the basis of the documents currently on file, it seems the player Ezra Walian would not be entitled to request a change of Association due to the fact that he appears to have acquired the Indonesian nationality only after having played his first international match in an official competition for one of the representative teams of the Netherlands,” FIFA said.

PSSI or the player are yet to respond on the situation.