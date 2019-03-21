AFC U-23 Championship 2020 qualifiers – Malaysia vs Philippines; live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Malaysia and Philippines open up their AFC U-23 Championship 2020 qualifiers against each other.

A Group J battle, both teams are hoping to get maximum points to help them in their hopes of qualifying to the main tournament to be held in Thailand.

With Laos and China PR waiting in the wings, Malaysia and the Philippines have to get by each other first and expect an intriguing battle between the two nations.

Malaysia are hoping to stamp their brand of football immediately to put the Philippines out as early as possible. They are the cluster host and should have the crowd steadily behind them.

On the other hand, the Philippines should try and withstand any attack Malaysia throw their way and hope for their moment to pounce.

When to watch?

The match is on March 22, 2019 and will be played at Shah Alam Stadium.

Kick-off is at 8:45 PM SGT

Where to watch?

For those in Malaysia, the match should be shown on Astro Arena and online on Astro On the Go.

You can also join in on the conversation as FOX Sports Asia will have a live blog through the match!