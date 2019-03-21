AFC U-23 Championship 2020 qualifiers – Thailand vs Indonesia; live stream, updates, when and where to watch

A crucial battle early on in the AFC U-23 Championship 2020 qualifiers as Thailand face Indonesia.

It’s a Group K battle which should be pivotal especially for Indonesia who need to get a win over an opponent who is already assured a spot in the final tournament.

Thailand are hosts of the campaign proper but will still take to the qualifiers to use as preparation and to gauge their opponents.

With not much pressure on them, they are likely to play a little more relaxed compared to their rivals.

As for Indonesia, there’s a lot at stake for them and with Brunei and Vietnam in the group, every point is important and getting a win over Thailand is a must.

When to watch?

The match is on March 22, 2019 and will be played at My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Kick-off is by 6:00 PM SGT

Where to watch?

For those in Thailand, the action can e seen in PPTV.

Indonesia supporters will have it on RCTI.

Also, join FOX Sports Asia in our live blog and discussion!