AFC U-23 Championship 2020 qualifiers – Hong Kong vs Singapore; live stream, updates, when and where to watch

As the AFC U-23 Championship 2020 qualifiers begin, Hong Kong try to get a win over Singapore when they meet in a Group G battle.

Both teams have never made it to the final tournament so getting a victory in their opening matches should help them moving forward.

Hong Kong are hoping to do well in 2019 after the previous year started off well with the U23 squad performing positively in the Asian Games.

However, they U23 squad failed to win in their last three matches and are looking to turn things around.

As for Singapore, they are a proud football nation and are hoping that their youth players can perform well in one of the biggest stages.

It is a difficult group but many hope they do well enough to secure a spot in the final tournament.

When is the match?

The match between Hong Kong and Singapore is on March 22, 2019 and will be played at MFF Football Centre in Ulaanbaatar in Mongolia.

Kick-off is by 1:00 PM SGT

Where to watch?

Visit the Football Association of Singapore to find out where to watch the battle.

Join FOX Sports Asia for a live blog and join the discussion!