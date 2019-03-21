AFC U-23 Championship 2020 Qualifiers: Myanmar’s final 23-man squad revealed

Hosts Myanmar have announced the names of the 23 players who will represent them at the 2020 AFC U-23 Championship Qualifiers scheduled to be held at the Thuwunna Stadium from March 22.

The team will be coached by Velizar Popov and are pooled with Japan, Timor-Leste and Macau in Group I. Top team from the group will qualify for the tournament proper to be held in Thailand in January 2020 while the second-placed team will also have a chance to progress as one of the four best second-placed teams from the 11 groups.

Myanmar will open their campaign against Timor-Leste on March 22 followed by a game against Macau on March 24. They will meet Asian giants Japan in the final group match on March 26.

Myanmar’s 23-member squad for 2020 AFC U-23 Championship Qualifiers:

Goalkeepers: Sann Sat Nang, Phone Thitsar Min, Soe Arkar

Defenders: Ye Yint Aung, Ye Min Thu, Zin Ye Naung, Thu Rein Soe, Hein Phyo Win, Win Moe Kyaw, Zwe Htet Min, Htoo Khant Lwin

Midfielders: Lwin Moe Aung, Zayar Naing, Myat Kaung Khant, Aung Naing Win, Zwe Thet Paing, Kaung Htet Soe, Soe Lwin Lwin, Hein Htet Soe

Forwards: Win Naing Tun, Htet Phyo Wai, Hlwan Moe Oo, Aung Kaung Mann