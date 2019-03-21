Malaysia announce 23-man squad for AFC U-23 Qualifiers

Malaysia will be keen to give their fans something to cheer about as they set off on their path to attain qualification for the AFC U-23 Championships in 2020.

The first step to doing that would be via the qualifiers for the tournament, that take place from 22 March at the Shah Alam Stadium in Malaysia.

Group J features Malaysia alongside Laos, China PR and Philippines in a competitive arrangement, but the Malaysians will be hopeful of qualification under the able guidance of Ong Kim Swee.

The recent Airmarine Cup 2019 match between Malaysia and Singapore may have ended poorly for the former, but the AFC U-23 Qualifiers bring a new challenge and one that the squad is ready for. The following 23 players will take part in the qualifiers for the 2020 campaign.

Full squad: Damien Lim, Haziq Nadzli, Azri Ghani, Amirul Ashraf, Evan Wensley, Dominic Tan, Syamer Kutty, Shahrul Nizam, Hariz Kamarudin, Danial Amier, Danial Haqim, K. Thivandaran, Nik Akif, R. Dinesh, Syahmi Safari, Ahmad Tasnim, Akhiyar Rashid, Safawi Rasid, Nik Azli, Izzan Syahmi, Jafri Chew, Hadi Fayyadh, Faisal Halim.