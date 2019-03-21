AFC U-23 Championship qualifiers: 8 ASEAN starlets to watch

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan picks eight ASEAN youngsters to keep an eye out for at the 2020 AFC U-23 Championship qualifiers from March 22 to 26.

1. IKHSAN FANDI (SINGAPORE)

Expectations will always be high when your father is widely regarded as the country’s greatest-ever footballer, but Ikhsan Fandi – the second son of Fandi Ahmad – has hardly been overawed by his status so far in his young career.

Only turning 20 in April, Ikhsan was entrusted a starting berth at last year’s AFF Suzuki Cup despite his tender years and netted two goals in a 6-1 rout of Timor-Leste.

Since then, he has earned a move to Norwegian outfit Raufoss IL but, for the next seven days, will be turning his attention to firing the Lions to a spot at next year’s AFC U-23 Championship in Thailand.

Singapore’s fixtures: v Hong Kong (March 22), v DPR Korea (March 24), v Mongolia (March 26)

2. DYLAN DE BRUYCKER (PHILIPPINES)

In what is a fairly-inexperienced Philippines side, Dylan de Bruycker is set to play a key role as the Azkals look to build on recent progress made by the senior team at the U-23 qualifiers.

The Belgian-born midfielder emerged as one of the most-promising talents in the now-defunct Philippines Football League with Davao Aguilas in the past two years, earning himself a move to champions Ceres-Negros at the start of the season.

Traditionally, Philippines have struggled to make an impact at age-group level but they could just be looking to cause an upset or two against the likes of China PR and Malaysia.

Philippines’ fixtures: v Malaysia (March 22), v China PR (March 24), v Laos (March 26)

3. LWIN MOE AUNG (MYANMAR)

In what ultimately proved to be a disappointing AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 for Myanmar, the silver lining came in the emergence of new faces who stepped up when their more-experienced team-mates faltered.

One such player was Lwin Moe Aung, who started all four of Myanmar’s matches and provided plenty of industry in the middle of the park, even if partner Hlaing Bo Bo grabbed more headlines with his goal-scoring feats.

At the AFC U-23 qualifiers, the Ayeyawady United man will now be handed even more responsibility as one of the few members of the squad with senior experience.

Myanmar’s fixtures: v Timor-Leste (March 22), v Macau (March 24), v Japan (March 26)

4. NGUYEN QUANG HAI (VIETNAM)

Following a stunning 13 months which saw him star for Vietnam at a plethora of international tournaments, Nguyen Quang Hai is arguably the biggest talent in Southeast Asian football at the moment alongside Thai maestro Chanathip Songkrasin, who he has fittingly been likened to.

After guiding Vietnam to only their second Suzuki Cup triumph with a Most Valuable Player-winning tournament, the 21-year-old then played a pivotal role in their stunning charge to the quarter-finals of AFC Asian Cup 2019.

Curiously, the attacking midfielder with the wand-like left foot continues to ply his trade with Hanoi FC, although it seems only a matter of time before he gets his big move.

Vietnam’s fixtures: v Brunei Darussalam (March 22), v Indonesia (March 24), v Thailand (March 26)

5. SIN KAKADA (CAMBODIA)

For the past few years, Chan Vathanaka has been viewed as Cambodia’s most-dangerous attacking threat but he could soon have a capable sidekick in Sin Kakada.

In a pre-Suzuki Cup friendly against Malaysia last year, Kakada caught the eye in Vathanaka’s absence with a scintillating display on the wing.

There are still areas of the 18-year-old’s game that need polishing but he has plenty of raw talent to suggest that he could blossom under the guidance of Cambodia coach and former Japan star Keisuke Honda.

Cambodia’s fixtures: v Australia (March 22), v Korea Republic (March 24), v Chinese Taipei (March 26)

6. AKHYAR RASHID (MALAYSIA)

There is no denying that Safawi Rasid is currently the brightest prospect in Malaysia football, which makes it easy to sometimes overlook the other talents that are also looking to make a name for themselves.

Since bursting onto the scene in 2017 with Kedah, Akhyar Rashid has often been mentioned in the same breath as Safawi and already has his fair share of senior experience, including being part of the side that finished runners-up at AFF Suzuki Cup 2018.

The next step for Akhyar is to add consistency to his game but there is no better mentor to help him achieve that at the upcoming qualifiers than Malaysia U-23 coach Ong Kim Swee.

Malaysia’s fixtures: v Philippines (March 22), v Laos (March 24), v China PR (March 26)

7. FIRZA ANDIKA (INDONESIA)

Egy Maulana may have been the most-hyped Indonesian talent in recent times but, in Firza Andika, Merah Putih have an equally-precocious talent destined for big things.

Firza is one of three players in the U-23 national team that is currently based in Europe after earning a move to Belgium’s Tubize, joining Egy (Lechia Gdansk) and Ezra Walian (RKC Waalwijk) in the process.

With a natural instinct to push forward in attack and blessed with a sweet left foot, the 19-year-old is promising to be a mainstay in the Indonesia defence for the next decade.

Indonesia’s fixtures: v Thailand (March 22), v Vietnam (March 24), v Brunei Darussalam (March 26)

8. SUPACHAI JAIDED (THAILAND)

Given Thailand’s penchant for producing outrageously-talented youngsters, there is no shortage of starlets to single out from the War Elephants‘ U-23 side, including attacker Supachok Sarachat, playmaker Worachit Kanitsribampen and 16-year-old prodigy Suphanat Mueanta.

But, in terms of the one man who has performed consistently for club and country over the past 12 months, Supachai Jaided is the standout.

Opponents can sometimes be forgiven for underestimating him given his gangly stature and unorthodox running style, only to be punished by the Buriram United forward on numerous occasions with his blend of intelligent running, close control and deadly finishing.

Thailand’s fixtures: v Indonesia (March 22), v Brunei Darussalam (March 24), v Vietnam (March 26)